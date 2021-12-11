STUDY: Covid “vaccines” provide ZERO benefits for children

New research has found that not even one child under the age of 18 died in Germany for the first 15 months of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic.

The chances of a child between 5-11 requiring intensive care following a “positive” covid test is also only about one in 50,000, the same study found.

In a nutshell, children have an almost zerorisk of getting sick from the Chinese Virus, and yet health authorities want all of them to get injected with “vaccines” that could cause them to develop heart disease or die.

The science simply does not support mass-jabbing children with mystery chemicals for an alleged virus that does not even threaten them.

“The findings, in a nutshell: If you let your healthy child or teenager receive the mRNA covid vaccine, you are insane,” wrote Alex Berenson on his Substack blog.

Getting back to the study, a team of German physician-scientists found that even among children with preexisting health conditions, only six died after receiving a positive test result for the Fauci Flu.

“Overall, the SARS-CoV-2-associated burden of a severe disease course or death in children and adolescents is low,” the team wrote in conclusion. “This seems particularly the case for 5-11-year-old children without comorbidities.”

Why would you inject a healthy child with deadly mRNA chemicals?

In Great Britain, a team of researchers there came to a similar conclusion, discovering that children are naturally immune to the Chinese Flu – no need for any injections.

Seeing as how the jabs pose serious health risks and have barely been tested, especially on children, why risk harming them with experimental drugs from pharmaceutical companies that are immune from all liability?

Keep in mind that there is not a single injection currently on the market that has approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). All of them have what is known as “emergency use authorization” (EUA), which is invalid to begin with as there are other remedies currently available (i.e., hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin) that work against coronaviruses.

The government does not want people to have these remedies, of course, but they do exist. And since they exist, there cannot legally be EUA given to experimental injections, even though the prevailing narrative suggests that the only remedy for the Chinese Flu is the “vaccines.”

“Given the known risks of vaccine-induced myocarditis in young men, the fact that Pfizer tested its mRNA vaccines on barely 3,000 children 5-11 and followed most of them for only weeks after the second dose, the German data again raises the question of how health authorities can possibly justify encouraging children or teenagers to be vaccinated,” Berenson further writes on his blog.

Various commenters at Great Game India, which reported on the two studies, wrote about how strange it is that the White House and other government bureaucracies are in a mad rush to get everyone jabbed at “warp speed,” almost like they have some kind of deadline.

“They’re in a big hurry to get everyone injected: men, women, and children,” one wrote. “The virology deception is falling apart quickly. No time to lose!”

“The news I have read says that covid does not kill kids, but the vaccines do, or they get severe heart conditions from the vaccines, which they will probably die from within the next five years,” wrote another.

“The problem with heart disease is that it can strike at any time, not just after getting the vaccines, but when doing excessive physical games or sport.”

Another wrote that it is almost unbelievable that any of this is real and happening right before our eyes.

“That we would subject our children to this insane DNA modification for the future of humanity” is insane, this person wrote.

More of the latest news about Fauci Flu vaccines can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

