Excess mortality in UK children observed after vaccine rollout… the shots appear to be causing children to die

Deaths among children have risen in the U.K. since they began vaccinating teenagers aged 12 and older against COVID-19, and while vaccine defenders will likely insist it’s a coincidence, parents have a right to know what is happening so they can draw their own conclusions.

The U.K. National Health Service, the NHS, rolled out the coronavirus vaccine for people aged 12 to 15 on September 20, and nearly three million children received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine shortly thereafter.

The vaccine rollout began on the 30th week of the year. A look at data from the UK’s Office of National Statistics indicates that the number of deaths in children aged 10 to 14 between weeks 38 and 41 of this year were 62 percent greater than the five-year average of deaths in the same age group during the same period of time. In addition, the rise began just as children started getting the jab.

RAIR Foundation USA also notes that during the 43rd week of this year, more children aged 5 to 14 died than usual, and the U.K. Health Security Agency reported that the number of children who died at the end of October this year was so great that it was considered excess mortality.

The vaccination campaign began despite the U.K.’s Joint Committee On Vaccination And Immunisation stating in the past that they did not support the universal vaccination of children. The reason given for moving ahead was the the belief that it might “help prevent outbreaks in classrooms and further disruptions to education this winter.”

While it could be a coincidence that deaths have climbed by 62 percent against the five-year average in this time – and up to 400 percent in vulnerable children – it’s hard to deny that the vaccines likely played a role, particularly when you take into account the fact that a 37-page fact sheet that was published by Pfizer on the safety of its vaccine notes that 79 percent of vaccinated children aged older than 12 can expect side effects.

The news is particularly disheartening when you consider that healthy children and teenagers have such a low risk of getting sick with coronavirus in the first place. In 20 months, just 1 out of every 1.1 million children without pre-existing conditions died of the virus, while 1 out of every 312,000 with pre-existing conditions died from it.

On top of that, the vaccines have not been terribly effective in the U.K. More data published by Public Health England shows that 71 percent of the UK’s Delta coronavirus deaths recorded between February 1st and September 12th of this year were vaccinated.

Thousands of serious adverse events reported following COVID-19 vaccination in children

A study by U.S. researchers found that healthy boys may have a greater likelihood of being admitted to the hospital with heart inflammation caused by the currently available COVID-19 vaccines than with coronavirus itself. In particular, they found that boys between the ages of 12 and 15 without underlying health conditions were 4 to 6 times more likely to develop vaccine-related myocarditis than to end up in the hospital with covid during a four-month period. Most children who experience this side effect are getting it within days of their second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna jabs; 86 percent of the boys affected needed hospital care.

An analysis of reports from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in the U.S. by Children’s Health Defense found that there were more than 17,000 adverse events among 12- to 17-year-olds linked to covid vaccines, including 1,018 serious events and 18 deaths, in data published August 13.

They included a 15-year-old boy who had been vaccinated despite previously having COVID-19. He was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and died four days after getting his second dose of the Pfizer jab. A 13-year-old girl, meanwhile, died after experiencing a heart condition following her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Several other teens died within days of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, and there were 432 reports of myocarditis and 86 reports of blood clotting disorders in this age group. While some of them may be coincidental, the overall pattern is very alarming and something that all parents need to keep in mind when deciding if their children should get vaccinated.

