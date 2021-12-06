Excess mortality in UK children observed after vaccine rollout… the shots appear to be causing children to die

Oxy-Powder® is a safe and effective colon cleanse product that harnesses the power of oxygen to gently cleanse and detoxify the entire digestive tract.Deaths among children have risen in the U.K. since they began vaccinating teenagers aged 12 and older against COVID-19, and while vaccine defenders will likely insist it’s a coincidence, parents have a right to know what is happening so they can draw their own conclusions.

The U.K. National Health Service, the NHS, rolled out the coronavirus vaccine for people aged 12 to 15 on September 20, and nearly three million children received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine shortly thereafter.

The vaccine rollout began on the 30th week of the year. A look at data from the UK’s Office of National Statistics indicates that the number of deaths in children aged 10 to 14 between weeks 38 and 41 of this year were 62 percent greater than the five-year average of deaths in the same age group during the same period of time. In addition, the rise began just as children started getting the jab.

RAIR Foundation USA also notes that during the 43rd week of this year, more children aged 5 to 14 died than usual, and the U.K. Health Security Agency reported that the number of children who died at the end of October this year was so great that it was considered excess mortality.

The vaccination campaign began despite the U.K.’s Joint Committee On Vaccination And Immunisation stating in the past that they did not support the universal vaccination of children. The reason given for moving ahead was the the belief that it might “help prevent outbreaks in classrooms and further disruptions to education this winter.”

While it could be a coincidence that deaths have climbed by 62 percent against the five-year average in this time – and up to 400 percent in vulnerable children – it’s hard to deny that the vaccines likely played a role, particularly when you take into account the fact that a 37-page fact sheet that was published by Pfizer on the safety of its vaccine notes that 79 percent of vaccinated children aged older than 12 can expect side effects.

The news is particularly disheartening when you consider that healthy children and teenagers have such a low risk of getting sick with coronavirus in the first place. In 20 months, just 1 out of every 1.1 million children without pre-existing conditions died of the virus, while 1 out of every 312,000 with pre-existing conditions died from it.

On top of that, the vaccines have not been terribly effective in the U.K. More data published by Public Health England shows that 71 percent of the UK’s Delta coronavirus deaths recorded between February 1st and September 12th of this year were vaccinated.

Thousands of serious adverse events reported following COVID-19 vaccination in children

A study by U.S. researchers found that healthy boys may have a greater likelihood of being admitted to the hospital with heart inflammation caused by the currently available COVID-19 vaccines than with coronavirus itself. In particular, they found that boys between the ages of 12 and 15 without underlying health conditions were 4 to 6 times more likely to develop vaccine-related myocarditis than to end up in the hospital with covid during a four-month period. Most children who experience this side effect are getting it within days of their second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna jabs; 86 percent of the boys affected needed hospital care.

An analysis of reports from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in the U.S. by Children’s Health Defense found that there were more than 17,000 adverse events among 12- to 17-year-olds linked to covid vaccines, including 1,018 serious events and 18 deaths, in data published August 13.

They included a 15-year-old boy who had been vaccinated despite previously having COVID-19. He was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and died four days after getting his second dose of the Pfizer jab. A 13-year-old girl, meanwhile, died after experiencing a heart condition following her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Several other teens died within days of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, and there were 432 reports of myocarditis and 86 reports of blood clotting disorders in this age group. While some of them may be coincidental, the overall pattern is very alarming and something that all parents need to keep in mind when deciding if their children should get vaccinated.

Cassie B. 

Sources for this article include:

RAIRFoundation.com

Assets.Publishing.Service.gov.uk

TheGuardian.com

ChildrensHealthDefense.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.