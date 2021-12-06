Russian scientist claims omicron strain “could end COVID pandemic”

Oxy-Powder® is a safe and effective colon cleanse product that harnesses the power of oxygen to gently cleanse and detoxify the entire digestive tract.A Russian scientist has claimed that the latest Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “variant of concern” could spell the end of the pandemic. The expert said the B11529 omicron strain’s multiple mutations work against it.

Dr. Anatoly Altstein put forward this claim in an interview with Moscow tabloid KP. The virologist at the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology – which developed the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine – said it would take months before omicron becomes the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant.

Despite this, Altstein said it remains unclear how infectious the new strain might be. The question of omicron causing more COVID-19 fatalities than the B16172 delta variant also remains unclear, he added.

“Right now, there are reasons to think that the omicron variant could be less pathogenic. We already see omicron has many mutations – more than 30 in a single gene of its spike protein. This is too many, and it means the virus has an unstable genome. As a rule, this sort of infectious agent becomes less dangerous because evolutionarily, an overwhelming number of mutations leads to a weakening of the virus’s ability to cause disease.”

If his argument holds true, Altstein said omicron infections would be fatal in only a small fraction of cases – and would become like other common seasonal infections.

“We shouldn’t be afraid that the omicron variant is spreading widely, but that it could turn out to be the most pathogenic variant, making infection worse.”

Altstein’s argument followed a less-than-dismal report about the omicron strain that contradicts the mainstream media’s fear-mongering narrative. South African Medical Association Chairwoman Dr. Angelique Coetzee said that the omicron variant only causes mild disease.

“It presents mild disease with symptoms being sore muscles and tiredness for a day or two. So far, we have detected that those infected do not suffer loss of taste or smell. They might have a slight cough, [but] there are no prominent symptoms. Of those infected, some are currently being treated at home.” (Related: Top South African doctor says COVID-19 omicron variant symptoms are “mild”.)

https://www.brighteon.com/2b2f3406-092b-4bcd-8d6e-69a908271b32

Countries close their borders to keep omicron out

First identified in South Africa, the omicron strain reportedly spreads faster than the earlier delta variant first identified in India. The omicron variant possesses 32 mutations in its spike protein alone, more than delta’s 13 to 17 mutations. The virus’s spike protein lets it latch onto human cells and multiply inside them.

However, many countries have moved quickly to close their borders in order to prevent the omicron strain from entering the country. Japan and Israel are two such nations that closed themselves off.

Japan Times report said the Japanese government had announced a ban on incoming foreign travelers on Nov. 29. The ban, which will last for a month, became effective the next day on Nov. 30. However, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida clarified that Japanese nationals or foreign residents returning home would be exempted from the ban.

“This is a preventative, emergency measure to avoid a worst-case scenario. Research is needed to determine how contagious the omicron variant is globally. It’s crucial that we respond to the situation quickly and flexibly,” Kishida told reporters.

Israel also followed suit, announcing a ban on incoming travelers last Nov. 27. Returning Israelis – including those injected with the COVID-19 vaccine – would be isolated for three days. They would also be tested upon arrival and after the quarantine period, only being permitted to leave once a negative result is obtained.

Travelers coming from 50 “red” countries in Africa declared by the Israeli government would be subjected to a longer period of isolation and more frequent testing, the Jerusalem Post reported. (Related: Highly vaccinated Israel closes borders amid fears of the omicron variant spreading.)

“We are not taking any chances. We want to stop this early. We want to prevent or delay the entrance of this variant into Israel,” the country’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said. He added that Israel will “act fast, early, hard and strong” to keep Israelis safe.

Pandemic.news has more articles about the B11529 omicron strain.

Ramon Tomey 

Sources include:

GreatGameIndia.com

RT.com

SputnikNews.com

JapanTimes.co.jp

JPost.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.