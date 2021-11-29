The SCIENCE is CLEAR: Higher covid “vaccine” coverage equals higher excess mortality

Paratrex® is a blend of all-natural ingredients formulated to eliminate toxic and harmful organisms in the body by creating an environment hostile to them.New research out of Germany shows that the most “vaccinated” areas of the world for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) also have the highest rates of excess mortality.

An English translation of the study’s findings explains that the less vaccinated the area, the higher the chances of survival. Conversely, the more vaccinated the area, the greater the rate of excess mortality.

“The correlation is + .31, is amazingly high and especially in an unexpected direction,” it explains.

“Actually, it should be negative, so that one could say: The higher the vaccination rate, the lower the excess mortality. However, the opposite is the case and this urgently needs to be clarified. Excess mortality can be observed in all 16 countries.”

Steve Kirsch of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund says that none of this is surprising to him. Since Chinese Virus injections are the deadliest class of “vaccine” in history by a factor of over 800, it only makes sense that people everywhere who take them are dying in droves.

“In plain English: vaccination makes things worse, not better,” he writes.

The original study is available for download as a Word document. Kirsch also uploaded an English version as a PDF for easy viewing.

Skip the jab and save your life

Dr. Ute Bergner is credited with putting the research together. She formerly belonged to the FDP parliamentary group in the Thuringian state parliament, but has since switched to the “Citizens for Thuringia” party.

In a recent speech, Bergner presented the analysis that she had commissioned. Two statisticians, she explained, were instructed to look for a connection between the vaccination rate and excess mortality in Germany’s 16 federal states.

These two statisticians, Drs. Rolf Steyer and Gregor Kappler, analyzed the period from week 36 to week 40. This is what they found, as presented in a summary:

“Excess mortality can be found in all 16 countries. The number of Covid deaths reported by the RKI in the period under review consistently only represents a relatively small part of the excess mortality and above all cannot explain the critical issue: The higher the vaccination rate, the higher the excess mortality.”

“The most direct explanation is: Complete vaccination increases the likelihood of death,” it goes on to explain.

The Unz Review put together a similar study that came to much the same conclusion. Everywhere in the world where Fauci Flu shots are widely administered is seeing a massive increase in excess mortality.

“Even excluding Covid deaths they were almost 20% above normal for the most recent week, and the trend is rising,” noted Alex Berenson on his Substack.

Obedience to the mandates, in other words, is just asking for death. This will become increasingly apparent as the full effects of the injections kick in over time.

In many cases, death does not occur immediately after the jab. This creates a false sense of “safety and effectiveness” that leads people to believe that everything is just fine.

Later down the road, however, is when the effects of the injections will become apparent. At that point, the death toll will skyrocket even more than it currently is, making it apparent that mass vaccination is just mass genocide in disguise.

“Please take ivermectin which has studies saying it cures cancer,” wrote one commenter at Steve Kirsch’s Substack to someone discussing non-vaccine remedies for the Chinese Virus.

“Or equivalent herbs and enzymes at least like quercetin, berberine, resveratrol, and sweet wormwood. There is a link between parasites and cancer.”

Another directed the already vaccinated to The Fleming Method website, which contains helpful information about how to mitigate and even eliminate some of the jab side effects.

More of the latest news about the Chinese Virus injection campaign can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

SteveKirsch.substack.com

Utebergner.de

SKirsch.com

DrEddyMD.com

VeganSafe™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.