All American adults now eligible for “booster” shots from Pfizer, Moderna, says FDA, even as the very same jabs are already catastrophically failing

In an announcement, FDA director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Dr. Peter Marks said he “determined that the currently available data support expanding the eligibility of a single booster of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to individuals 18 years of age and older.”

Based on a very brief analysis of just 200 people for Pfizer and 149 people for Moderna, the FDA decided that there is more than enough evidence to show that getting a third injection produces amazing immunity or something, and that everyone should comply.

It seems to be the consensus now that “immunity” from the jabs wanes rapidly, disappearing almost entirely after a few months. In order to re-up it, the “fully vaccinated” are being told they need to get “boosted.”

“The drop (in immunity) is more pronounced in the elderly and those who have serious underlying health conditions like obesity,” claims The Epoch Times.

FDA officials override advisory panel, recommend boosters in defiance of science

Early on, the FDA pretended to be against the booster shots. An advisory panel voted against expanding the follow-up jabs to people of all ages, only to later phase it all in starting with the elderly.

Now, people as young as 18 can sign up to receive any of the currently available booster shots, regardless of which brand they chose for their “primary series” of injections.

What actually happened is that FDA officials sidestepped the recommendation of the agency’s advisory panel to not recommend the boosters at all. Those at the top apparently wanted the boosters approved no matter what, so they overrode the decision.

“I think it would have been of value for the public to hear an open discussion about the need for boosters,” announced Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Offit, by the way, is a pro-jab quack who infamously stated that babies can safely be injected with 10,000 vaccines at one time.

Offit is also an FDA panel member, so of course his influence guided this decision. There has never been an injection that Offit did not want injected into babies’ bodies, it turns out, so his yes vote was a no-brainer.

Dr. Paul Spearman, another FDA panel member who works with infectious diseases at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, added that he had to vote for the boosters because of “declining antibody levels and breakthrough infections.”

“There was some reluctance on the committee to say that everyone needed boosters, and perhaps they wanted to move this ahead without much controversy, but that is just speculation,” Spearman further stated.

“I think the data support giving boosters, and with cases rising in some parts of the U.S., it makes sense to boost protection rather than wait until antibodies decline to the point that the individual is put at risk for serious disease.”

Amazingly, this FDA panel did not even hold a meeting before the vote. Instead, its members arrogantly and flagrantly just gave their approval, claiming that it had already convened in the past and “concluded that the requests do not raise questions that would benefit from additional discussion by committee members.”

“With rising cases amongst vaccinated nationally, I think this is the right move,” stated Dr. Leora Horowitz, director of the NYU Langone’s Center for Healthcare Innovation and Delivery Science in support of the decision.

More related news about the plandemic jab push can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

