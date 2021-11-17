German clinic stops giving employees COVID-19 booster shots after reports of adverse effects

Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) booster shots for employees at the University Clinic in Munster (UKM) were postponed earlier this month following several reports of negative side effects.

According to reports, COVID-19 vaccine boosters for the staff working in intensive care units were temporarily suspended ahead of the long weekend.

The UKM’s nursing director said that staff members were alarmed by the adverse events since these would have made it difficult for them to maintain the work roster at the German clinic.

Despite the reported adverse events, the UKM said it wants to catch up on the coronavirus boosters in a “coordinated” manner at a later date. Because of the delay, the clinic set up its own vaccination center for the boosters. (Related: School shuts down after staff members suffer COVID-19 booster adverse reactions.)

There’s no scientific proof that boosters are necessary

Klaus Reinhardt, president of the German Medical Association, said that there is no scientific evidence for the use of COVID-19 boosters for people of all ages. However, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Soder is calling for more antibody tests and booster vaccinations for citizens in all age groups.

In Austria, hundreds of employees from the healthcare sector have started a Facebook page called #soschautswirklichaus to campaign against vaccine mandates. The employees are protesting against compulsory vaccination and the bullying of those who do not want to get vaccinated.

Many of the employees have taken action because they are worried about losing their jobs. One medical staff member said that she was assigned to a COVID-19 ward for a year and that her experiences “do not correspond to the image in the mainstream media.”

Once lauded for its pandemic response, Germany is now recording close to 50,000 new coronavirus cases a day. Experts warn that the country is in the middle of what is being called the fourth wave of coronavirus as the delta variant spreads this winter.

According to data from the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s public health body, the country’s total number of cases has now reached 4.89 million. Fatalities are at 97,198. Germany’s officials and public health experts are worried about the staggering numbers.

In the early days of the pandemic, Germany was praised for its initial response to the infections, which included an efficient test and trace program, extensive testing and a high standard of health care that helped prevent widespread cases and deaths.

Germany’s early pandemic response was more successful compared to its Western European neighbors, such as France and Italy.

But things started to turn bad after the country vaccinated most of its citizens. As of writing, 69.8 percent of Germany’s population has received one shot against COVID-19 and 67.3 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Aside from Germany, other countries like France are experiencing a significant increase in cases.

On Nov. 10, Olivier Veran, France’s health minister, warned that the country is now experiencing a fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost 40,000 new cases were recorded in France on Nov. 10.

Be wary of COVID-19 booster shots and its many adverse effects, such as pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle pain and nausea. For more information about the adverse effects of vaccines and COVID-19 booster shots, visit Vaccines.news .

