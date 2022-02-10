Whistleblowers reveal COVID vaccines are causing cancers and AIDS

Ben Armstrong discussed how doctors are saying Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are causing cancer and vaccine-induced AIDS at an alarming rate during the February 2 episode of "The Ben Armstrong Show."

Armstrong said that there were three whistleblowers who managed to get data from the Department of Justice, and were able to find information about the vaccines and their adverse effects. In fact, the vaccines have massive adverse effects that the pharmaceutical companies that produced them need special protection from the Senate.

Senator Ron Johnson’s panel titled “COVID-19: Second Opinion” talked about how the cancer is spreading like wildfire, and the increase in cases has been going on for months. (Related: Government continues risky push for vaccines despite growing reports of adverse reactions, deaths.)

One of the panelists, physician Ryan Cole, said that he noticed certain viruses increasing while the same T-cells or immune cells keep cancers in check. He shared that he had to do about 40,000 biopsies in the past year, and he has been seeing many certain types of cancers.

However, upon talking to other laboratories to aggregate a bigger data set, Cole said that he has been ridiculed and maligned instead. “And now when we travel with these groups and summits, I have oncologists, I have radiation oncologist, I am seeing an uptick in cancers. I’m seeing these odd stable cancers take off like wild fires after the vaccines. It is happening.”

A study published last year showed that the coronavirus vaccines have spike proteins that inhibit natural DNA damage repair, which is needed for the body’s adaptive immune response. Spike proteins localize themselves in the nucleus of the cells and block DNA repair proteins from doing their jobs.

The study explained that the SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins can weaken the DNA repair system of other people and impede recombination and adaptive immunity. In contrast, data are providing valuable details on the involvement of spike protein subunits in DNA damage repair, including spike-based vaccines that may inhibit the recombination of V (D) J in B cells. V (D) J is the recombination of the mechanism of somatic recombination that occurs in developing lymphocytes during the early stages of T and B cell maturation.

The study concluded: “Our findings reveal a potential molecular mechanism by which the spike protein might impede adaptive immunity and underscore the potential side effects of full-length spike-based vaccines.”

Vaccine-induced AIDS

Armstrong shared a clip from “Thrive Time Show” where host Clay Clark discussed with Dr. Vladimir Zelenko how the COVID-19 vaccines are causing AIDS. It’s not an HIV-induced AIDS, but a similar one that weakens the immune system.

Zelenko said that by taking a shot that damages the tumor suppressor genes, people are killing their innate immune system. (Related: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reveals globalist plan to undermine freedom through vaccine passports.)

“And so that’s why there’s a huge spike in cancers. A huge spike in autoimmune diseases, opportunistic infections. Not to mention blood clots, heart attacks, strokes, myocarditis, miscarriages, ovarian testicular dysfunction, most likely infertility and antibody-dependent enhancement,” Zelenko said.

Armstrong noted that calling the adverse effect “AIDS” freaks people out, so public health authorities chose to call it Vaccine-Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS) instead.

VAIDS is basically AIDS given by a vaccine. “Think of it as your immune system not performing like it’s supposed to,” Armstrong said.

Follow Pandemic.news for more updates related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

Brighteon.com

MDPI.com

