CDC report shows 40 percent increase in excess deaths among Americans ages 18 to 49

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemAThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that excess deaths increased by over 40 percent among Americans ages 18 to 49 years old during a 12-month period ending in October 2021, with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) as the cause of 42 percent of those deaths.

Excess deaths, by definition, are the difference between the observed number of deaths during a specific time frame and the expected number during the same period. State-level data from the 12-month period studied showed increases in excess deaths, with Nevada’s as high as 65 percent. The District of Columbia, on the other hand, saw an even greater increase at 72 percent, with COVID not being a factor in any of them.

The increase in excess death was most noticeable in the Midwest, western, and southern states, while the states with the lowest increases were from the northeast. On the low side, New Hampshire is the only state to see no increase in excess deaths for the aforementioned age group, nor did it record any COVID-deaths among them.

Meanwhile, the CDC data also showed an increase of 27 percent in excess deaths in the 50 to 84 age group, and 12 percent for 85 and older. These data are in line with insurance data from Indiana, which was revealed last month by Scott Davison, CEO of the insurance company, OneAmerica.

In a news conference, Davison said that there was a 40 percent rise in death rates among working-age individuals from 18 to 64 years old in Indiana, although COVID was not the leading cause of such deaths. He also noted that he saw the rise in death rates beginning in the third quarter of last year, and continuing on to the fourth quarter. (Related: “Data show excess mortality all around the world due to covid “vaccines”.)

Davison noted that it was the highest that they have seen in the history of insurance, adding that a one-in -200-year catastrophe would be a ten percent increase over pre-pandemic excess deaths in that age group.

States investigating excess deaths

While some states are already investigating whether or not there is some sort of correlation or causation for the high number of excess deaths, the federal government still has not provided any information behind the numbers, although there had been several theories regarding the increase.

There had been suggestions of drug overdoses being to blame for the increases, as CDC’s overdose estimates for a 12-month period ending in June 2021 showed an increase in deaths from 72,000 to over 101,000.

Another theory posits that COVID vaccines played a role in the increase, which is supported by pro- and anti-vaxxers alike.

Davison himself suggested that the unvaccinated were partly to blame, saying that the insurance industry was “starting to target and to add premium loads onto employers that are based in counties that have a low vaccination rate.” However, he did admit that the rise in excess deaths in the third and fourth quarters of last year came after Indiana’s mass vaccination program began.

Most of the claims for deaths are not classified as COVID-19, according to Davison. He noted that the data is showing that the deaths being reported as COVID greatly understate the actual death losses among working-age people from the pandemic. While it may not be COVID on their death certificate, it remains that deaths are up by “huge, huge numbers.”

Davison also said that his company is seeing an “uptick” in disability claims, saying that at first, it was for short-term disability, but now the increase is in long-term claims.

“For OneAmerica, we expect the costs of this are going to be well over $100 million, and this is our smallest business. So it’s having a huge impact on that,” he said. This amount is what the company will have paid out to policyholders in group life insurance and disability claims, according to the company. (Related: Insurers say death from coronavirus vaccination will not impact life insurance payouts.)

Watch the video below to learn more:

https://www.brighteon.com/41c20bd9-cd79-488f-a7ec-9c397acd4de3

This video is from the Truth or Consequences channel on Brighteon.com.

Read more at Pandemic.news.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

TheCenterSquare.com

Organic, Plant-Based Zinc

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.