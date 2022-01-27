CDC report shows 40 percent increase in excess deaths among Americans ages 18 to 49

AThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that excess deaths increased by over 40 percent among Americans ages 18 to 49 years old during a 12-month period ending in October 2021, with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) as the cause of 42 percent of those deaths.

Excess deaths, by definition, are the difference between the observed number of deaths during a specific time frame and the expected number during the same period. State-level data from the 12-month period studied showed increases in excess deaths, with Nevada’s as high as 65 percent. The District of Columbia, on the other hand, saw an even greater increase at 72 percent, with COVID not being a factor in any of them.

The increase in excess death was most noticeable in the Midwest, western, and southern states, while the states with the lowest increases were from the northeast. On the low side, New Hampshire is the only state to see no increase in excess deaths for the aforementioned age group, nor did it record any COVID-deaths among them.

Meanwhile, the CDC data also showed an increase of 27 percent in excess deaths in the 50 to 84 age group, and 12 percent for 85 and older. These data are in line with insurance data from Indiana, which was revealed last month by Scott Davison, CEO of the insurance company, OneAmerica.

In a news conference, Davison said that there was a 40 percent rise in death rates among working-age individuals from 18 to 64 years old in Indiana, although COVID was not the leading cause of such deaths. He also noted that he saw the rise in death rates beginning in the third quarter of last year, and continuing on to the fourth quarter. (Related: “Data show excess mortality all around the world due to covid “vaccines”.)

Davison noted that it was the highest that they have seen in the history of insurance, adding that a one-in -200-year catastrophe would be a ten percent increase over pre-pandemic excess deaths in that age group.

States investigating excess deaths

While some states are already investigating whether or not there is some sort of correlation or causation for the high number of excess deaths, the federal government still has not provided any information behind the numbers, although there had been several theories regarding the increase.

There had been suggestions of drug overdoses being to blame for the increases, as CDC’s overdose estimates for a 12-month period ending in June 2021 showed an increase in deaths from 72,000 to over 101,000.

Another theory posits that COVID vaccines played a role in the increase, which is supported by pro- and anti-vaxxers alike.

Davison himself suggested that the unvaccinated were partly to blame, saying that the insurance industry was “starting to target and to add premium loads onto employers that are based in counties that have a low vaccination rate.” However, he did admit that the rise in excess deaths in the third and fourth quarters of last year came after Indiana’s mass vaccination program began.

Most of the claims for deaths are not classified as COVID-19, according to Davison. He noted that the data is showing that the deaths being reported as COVID greatly understate the actual death losses among working-age people from the pandemic. While it may not be COVID on their death certificate, it remains that deaths are up by “huge, huge numbers.”

Davison also said that his company is seeing an “uptick” in disability claims, saying that at first, it was for short-term disability, but now the increase is in long-term claims.

“For OneAmerica, we expect the costs of this are going to be well over $100 million, and this is our smallest business. So it’s having a huge impact on that,” he said. This amount is what the company will have paid out to policyholders in group life insurance and disability claims, according to the company. (Related: Insurers say death from coronavirus vaccination will not impact life insurance payouts.)

Mary Villareal

