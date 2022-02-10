Mysterious white clots found in deceased vaccinated individuals

The High Hopes channel on Brighteon.com recently shared a video of Dr. Jane Ruby Show discussing the the strange, never-before-seen white clots found in deceased vaccinated individuals.

The clots are found in the veins and arteries of deceased people who have taken the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, most of whom died suddenly due to cardiac arrest or stroke.

Since speaking with board-certified embalmer, Richard Hirschman, numerous others have come forward, with some scientists weighing in on the matter. People want to know what’s inside of the white, fibrous pieces of clots that are being pulled out of dead bodies because they are blocking attempts at embalming.

Host Jane Ruby showed a photo taken by Hirschman showing the clots. The clots extracted were very large, leg-length clots that formed a cast-like structure, similar to a mold of the inside of the entire vessel.

A video also showed that removal of the clot formation of the entire leg out of an arterial vessel.

Arteries carry oxygenated blood out into the body, while veins return deoxygenated blood back to the heart and lungs for re-oxygenation. A redistribution, so to speak. Upon checking and washing the pieces of clots, Hirschman took samples and got a chemical and structural analysis of the materials that comprise the strange white fibers.

The clots are very fibrous with hair-like offshoots. (Related: Funeral director finds bizarre, rubbery blood clots in bodies of the vaccinated.)

Clots may be spike proteins from the COVID virus

Ruby also shared a video of Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, who had his own suspicion of what the clots may be made of.

Bhakdi thinks it’s the spike protein of the virus. “It’s those cells, you know, lining the blood vessels. So in the lining of a blood vessel, the blood is in front and the cell takes up the gene. Then the cell starts to produce the gene. The cells line your blood vessels, all of your body and all organs,” he said.

“That cell is now going to start producing the gene, this virus gene is the spike protein of the virus, the hand and it will start you see this coming out of the cell, at the same time, waste trash is produced of this protein that hasn’t been used. And that trash that is producing the production, the cell places in front of itself. So you have the spike and the waste.”

Bhakdi continued: “Now, this spike itself has a wonderful property, a property that is wonderful for science, but not wonderful for you, because it has the propensity, it has the ability to know what is coming. These platelets, those little cells that start blood clotting going the moment it touches gets activated and start wanting to start the blood clotting.

“Regrettably, there is another type of cell that comes around to see the trash and this cell is the killer lymphocyte and you kill it. Lymphocytes are trained to see the trash of viruses because then they will come and try to kill the cell that is daring to produce the virus which is the cell that lines a wall the tapestry of your wall blood vessels, this can happen anywhere.” (Related: New research points to link between AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots.)

In other reports, COVID vaccines were seen to produce serious side effects related to blood clots, which is why some countries urged their temporary discontinuation. Blood clots in the veins have been reported in different parts of the body, including the brain, thigh and lower leg, with other vaccine-associated clots systematically traveling to the lungs, causing pulmonary embolism and thrombosis.

Ruby said she believes that when the chemical analysis is released, there will be a lot more understanding on what the mysterious clots could be.

“For now, this is an immune response. It’s the body fighting,” she said. “One vascular surgeon said he removed [clots] surgically from a live patient. And within a few days or weeks, they continued to redevelop and fill the vessels. So the problem is upstream. It is the mRNA driving the body, especially the endothelial cells in the vasculature to produce the spike protein, and a major clotting cascade.”

Watch the full below of Dr. Jane Ruby discussing the mysterious white clots found in the bodies of deceased vaccinated people.

https://rumble.com/vugg5o-white-mystery-clots-scientists-weighing-in-from-all-over-the-world.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
White Mystery Clots: Scientists Weighing in From All Over the World

This video is from the High Hopes channel on Brighteon.com.

Mary Villareal 

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

