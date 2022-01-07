Vaccine DAMAGE now ubiquitous in Denmark as “Omicron” hospitalizations occur primarily in “fully vaccinated”

NeuroFuzion® is a vegan-friendly mental support formula that helps promote brain vitality, sharpens the mind, and encourages focus and mental clarity.Mandatory masks, quarantines and covid-19 vaccines are becoming a pariah in Denmark, as the “fully vaccinated” make up over 90% of the current “omicron” covid-19 caseload. The “Omicron” hospitalization rate in Denmark is beginning to exceed the “Delta” hospitalization rate, as vaccine damage becomes ubiquitous in the population. As the “fully vaccinated” make up the vast majority of these new “omicron” cases, there is growing concern that the they are experiencing antibody dependent enhancement and immune depletion, as they rapidly spread new variants.

The “fully vaccinated” and the “boosted” make up the vast majority of covid cases now

The government of Denmark has become a medical police state, implementing constraints on the “unvaccinated” to coerce as many people as possible to take part in an ongoing medical experiment. Consequentially, almost every citizen over the age of 50 is now marked as “fully vaccinated.” The young have been coerced to give up their body to this genetic experiment as well. Despite being at negligible risk to a potential covid infection, the vaccination rate for 15–60-year olds is approximately 80 percent. This level of vaccine uptake is unprecedented, historic in its proportions. However, the vaccination rate of the population is not synonymous with true immunization. If the experimental vaccine program worked, then herd immunity would be fully realized by now, with the infectious disease rate rapidly plummeting. However, the opposite is happening, as new surges of covid continue to plague the “fully vaccinated.” In fact, over 90 percent of the omicron cases are in the vaccinated cohort!

Out of the entire population in Denmark, only 17 percent remain untouched by this genetic experiment, mainly because the government has not yet forced parents to give up their young children to the vaccine program. Remarkably, the “unvaccinated” make up only 8.5 percent of the new “omicron” covid cases. Even though the fully vaccinated are spreading this variant all over Denmark and the rest of the world, the unvaccinated seem to be the protected class. According to official infection statistics in the State Serum Institute’s “Report on the omikron variant” for December 18th, the vaccines are negatively impacting infection rates, and the unvaccinated are now the more protected class of people. By not vaccinating, people are 50 percent protected from the latest strain of covid. Natural immunity is obviously working, while the vaccines are interfering with immune responses, damaging herd immunity and causing new public health issues.

Seventy-nine percent of these omicron cases (13,946) are occurring in the “fully vaccinated.” Even those who took a booster shot are succumbing in greater numbers than the “unvaccinated.” The patients who took a booster shot make up 10.8 percent (1,851) of the new cases, while the singly vaccinated group accounts for 1.8 percent (304) of the cases and the “unvaccinated” group make up 8.5 percent (1,454) of the new cases.

Delta and omicron are plaguing Denmark’s “fully vaccinated” as immune depletion from the vaccines becomes obvious

“Omicron” isn’t the only strain that is being sequenced in the fully vaccinated, either. Among Denmark’s heavily vaccinated population, there has been an additional 4,000 cases of delta reported each day since November 22nd. That number has risen to well over 6,000 cases per day in December. During the week of December 10-17, 2021, the Delta hospitalization rate for Denmark was an average of 1.55%, and the Omicron hospitalization rate was an average of 3.71%.

The covid vaccines are not useful at all, but even worse, they seem to be making covid infections more pervasive in the population, whether it be delta or omicron. If the “fully vaccinated” continue to contract these new strains and spread them among the population, then the vaccine program has proven to weaken the immune system, turning people into covid super spreaders — a reality that everyone feared a year and half ago.

The vaccine program doesn’t even offer neutral results, like a saline placebo. More people in the “fully vaccinated” cohort are coming down with these new covid infections, proving that the vaccine causes some form of immune depletion or antibody dependent enhancement (ADE). The latest variants have already found a way to evade the innate immune response, an issue that scientists have warned about for over a year. The antibodies generated by the vaccine are non-neutralizing and allow the latest strains to bypass the first lines of defense in the mucous membranes, causing greater viral load and more serious immune challenges over time. This medical malpractice must be stopped.

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

IGorchudov.substack.com

SSI.dk [PDF]

IsraelNationalNews.com

Scribd.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.