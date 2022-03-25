VAERS records overwhelming adverse events from COVID-19 vaccines in first two months of 2022

Data from the federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database already showed alarming spikes in cardiovascular problems for the first two months of 2022, possibly due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.

Reports showed that 11,289 combined cases of pericarditis and myocarditis after COVID vaccinations were reported to VAERS between January 1 and February 25. This is already 47 percent of the 24,177 reports submitted in all of 2021.

This is only the latest apparent affirmation of the reservations of many regarding the safety of the vaccines, mostly because of their rushed nature. The vaccines have been developed and released in a tenth of the time that development usually takes, and only a quarter of the time it took the previous fastest manufactured vaccine, which was developed against mumps. However, their advocates have done little to address these hesitations.

Instead, defenders of the vaccine shots claim that the system offered an exaggerated view of its potential risks, considering that anyone can submit a report without vetting it first.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) researchers themselves have acknowledged that there had been a higher verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination. This led to the conclusion that underreporting is more likely than overreporting. (Related: CHD says Pfizer and FDA dropped data bombshell on COVID vaccine consumers.)

Moreover, a 2010 report submitted to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality warned that VAERS caught fewer than one percent of vaccine adverse events in the past. Further, on the problem of underreporting, it is also likely that the VAERS website showed that only serious and unexpected medical events are probably more likely to be reported than minor ones.

Authorities want to shove adverse effects under the bed

Project Veritas shed light on some of the reasons for such underreporting last year when they obtained undercover video from inside the Phoenix Indian Medical Center, a facility run by the HHS’s Indian Health Service program. The video showed multiple medical professionals who admitted seeing adverse reactions more frequently than the impression given by the mainstream media.

The footage even showed a physician, Dr. Maria Gonzales, lamenting that myocarditis cases go underreported because authorities want to shove it under the mat. A nurse, Deanna Paris, also attested to seeing a lot of people who “got sick from the side effects” of the vaccines, but that nobody is reporting them to VAERS “because it takes over a half-hour to write the damn thing.”

Furthermore, the CDC’s advice on the matter is for males age 12 to 39 years old, who are the most at risk for myocarditis from the vaccines, wait eight weeks between the first and second doses of their jabs because the risks are “lower” if they wait this long.

However, other eligible individuals can wait three weeks between Pfizer shots and four weeks between Moderna, especially the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. (Related: Not convinced that covid “vaccines” cause myocarditis? See the CDC corruption details for yourself in this new JAMA paper.)

The risk of myocarditis in men ages 18 to 39 is about 1.5 times higher after a second Moderna dose compared to Pfizer. Men in this age group also report about 68 myocarditis cases per 1 million for the second Moderna dose, compared with 47 myocarditis cases per 1 million of the Pfizer dose.

Other evidence against the vaccines was unearthed during the “Second Opinion” hearing held by Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. Attorney Thomas Renz presented medical billing data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database. Data showed that 2021 saw drastic spikes in diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average.

Diagnoses for hypertension, neurological disorders, Guillain-Barre syndrome, breast cancer, female infertility, pulmonary embolism, migraines, ovarian dysfunction, testicular cancer and tachycardia all soared to record highs.

The COVID-19 vaccines failed to end the pandemic, but the federal government continued giving them to more than 216 million Americans despite the rising number of deaths.

Follow Vaccines.news for more updates on the adverse effects of COVID-19 jabs and more.

Watch the video below to know more about the skyrocketing vaccine injuries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://www.brighteon.com/2d8048a9-a922-4ae9-972e-768c38179401

This video is from the Mike Martins Channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

BREAKING: Sweden, Denmark both ban Moderna covid vaccine for causing myocarditis in young people.

British MP: Scale of COVID vaccine damage a NIGHTMARE.

Cardiologist says no case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis is mild.

STUDY: Covid “vaccines” provide ZERO benefits for children.

SHOCK: German physicians discover “astonishing” impurities in COVID “vaccine.”

Mary Villareal

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

CNBC.com

Brighteon.com

Related Posts