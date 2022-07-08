Hong Kong medical experts find evidence suggesting COVID-19 vaccines cause heart disease

On June 23, the Hong Kong College of Radiologists and the Hong Kong College of Cardiology co-organized the 15th Congress of Asian Society of Cardiovascular Imaging in Hong Kong. This conference involved dozens of cardiologists and radiologists, many of whom came with evidence supporting the fact that the vaccines are causing heart disease. (Related: Researchers discover that COVID-19 vaccines cause Type 1 diabetes.)

Even as these renowned doctors come out with their findings, mainstream media outlets and medical journals are still claiming that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe even for people with cardiovascular diseases.

One recent study conducted by the European Society of Cardiology and published in late June in the medical journal Cardiovascular Research claims that there is no association between COVID-19 vaccination and an increased risk of heart attack or stroke in patients with established cardiovascular disease.

Requests for heart examinations increase following distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

The organizers of the Hong Kong conference surveyed around 80 cardiologists and 46 radiologists and found that most of them have experienced a large increase in requests for cardiac imaging examinations last year compared to 202o. These tests include computerized tomography coronary angiograms and cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging tests, which increased by between 11 to 30 percent.

The cardiologists surveyed and those who have seen the results of the survey all believe that this phenomenon is related to the COVID-19 vaccines. They noted that the main reason of patients requesting angiogram referrals was chest pain related to vaccination. For cardiovascular resonance imaging tests, the main reason for the referrals was heart failure related to vaccination.

Forty-three percent of the doctors surveyed said that more than half of the angiogram test results they saw were abnormal, with mild to moderate aortic stenosis being the most common diagnosis.

Eighty-seven percent of the cardiologists who saw resonance imaging tests noted that more than half of the patients with moderate to severe coronary artery disease were newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients. The most common diagnosis following resonance imaging tests were myocardial ischemia, myocardial infarction and decreased left ventricular systolic function.

Dr. Chan Wing Sze, a cardiologist, noted that the survey strongly suggest that the onset of heart disease is connected to the COVID-19 vaccines. She added that the number of people requesting heart screening tests in Hong Kong is still increasing.

This is despite the claims of many medical regulators around the world that the COVID-19 vaccines are still safe for people’s hearts. Ironically, those regulators have admitted that the vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna can give people myocarditis and pericarditis. Myocarditis and pericarditis will soon be listed in the U.K. and Europe as side effects associated with the COVID vaccine, a decision already made by U.S. regulators in June 2021.

If the doctors from Hong Kong are to be trusted, it seems that myocarditis and pericarditis are the least of people’s problems if they get vaccinated.

Learn more about the so-called COVID-19 “vaccines” at Vaccines.news.

Watch this episode of the “Health Ranger Report” as Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, explains how the vaccines are making people neurologically numb.

https://rumble.com/v19rp49-how-the-covid-19-vaccines-are-making-people-neurologically-dumb.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
How the COVID-19 vaccines are making people “neurologically numb

This video is from the Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon.com.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

TheEpochTimes.com

ScienceDaily.com

Rumble.com

