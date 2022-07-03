Researchers discover that COVID-19 vaccines cause Type 1 diabetes

A Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine research organization has found that the experimental shots are linked to Type 1 diabetes.

This is according to the Beta Cell Foundation, a grassroots organization created by people with Type 1 diabetes to educate others about diabetes and the experimental and deadly COVID-19 vaccines’ side effects, especially relating to Type 1 diabetes or the possibility that it could cause this disease.

Since early 2021, Beta Cell has collected data on vaccine adverse events from 528 people with Type 1 diabetes using an online database and analyzing the data. Of these 528 people, 263 were vaccinated using the Pfizer vaccine, 206 with the Moderna vaccine, 39 with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 17 with the AstraZeneca vaccine and one with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. Two other people were vaccinated, but the researchers at Beta Cell were uncertain about what COVID-19 vaccine.

The foundation’s researchers found that patients with Type 1 diabetes experienced elevated blood glucose levels after they got vaccinated.

After receiving the first dose of either Pfizer’s or Moderna’s mRNA vaccine, between 10 to 15 percent of patients reported massive increases in blood glucose levels within 24 to 48 hours following the vaccination. Only two percent – or 10 to 11 of the 528 people analyzed – reported a decrease.

After the second dose of an mRNA vaccine, over 30 percent experienced surges in blood glucose levels and only one percent reported a decrease.

The Beta Cell Foundation’s investigation is not the only study done proving the connection between COVID-19 vaccines and Type 1 diabetes. Information coming out of China has found that as many as 600 children from 26 provinces and central government-administered municipalities developed Type 1 diabetes after receiving the Chinese-manufactured vaccines.

Parents, who reported the development, testified that their families do not have any history of diabetes for at least three generations.

Diabetics who receive COVID-19 vaccines experience dangerous adverse events

Nearly 80 percent of all the diabetic COVID-19 vaccine recipients whose data was analyzed by Beta Cell reported experiencing at least one adverse event from the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, with the most common being tenderness, swelling and redness at the injection site. (Related: COVID-19 “vaccines” are MORE harmful to your health than SMOKING CIGARETTES.)

Other side effects reported include chills, fatigue, fever, headaches, muscle aches and nausea. Patients experienced the most adverse events following the second dose of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine and Johnson & Johnson’s viral vector vaccine.

Investigators with the Epoch Times have received additional reports from China of diabetes-related adverse events following vaccination with the Chinese vaccines. Nearly all the 211 cases received by the media outlet have developed Type 1 diabetes. Only four percent of the cases have developed other types of diabetes, like Type 2. All of the recorded cases have no family history of diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes that develops in adults. Type 1 diabetes is usually hereditary and can be diagnosed in children or adolescents if their parents, siblings or other generations of their family have Type 1 diabetes.

Seventy-two percent of the cases have been diagnosed with or have developed symptoms resembling diabetes at a median of 66 days after the second dose of the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines.

This and other information coming out of China, combined with the analysis conducted by the Beta Cell Foundation, strongly suggests an association between the onset of type 1 diabetes and the COVID-19 vaccines.

Learn more about how dangerous the COVID-19 vaccines are at VaccineInjuryNews.com.

Watch this clip from NTD Television explaining how the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer and diabetes.

https://rumble.com/v1aris1-how-the-chinese-made-covid-19-vaccines-cause-cancer-and-diabetes.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
How the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer and diabetes

This video is from the Chinese Taking Down Evil CCP channel on Brighteon.com.

