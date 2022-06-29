SMOKING GUN: CDC deliberately withheld truth from public about covid vaccines causing fatal blood clots

For a full two weeks, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) knowingly allowed the general public to get injected with Janssen’s (Johnson & Johnson) “vaccine” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) without telling them that the experimental jab causes deadly blood clots.

In late 2021, the CDC finally confirmed that a person had died from blood clotting following the injection, determining that the shot does, in fact, coagulate the blood and possibly lead to death. The private corporation posing as a federal agency, however, took its sweet time letting the public know about it.

Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, a CDC official, told both his colleagues and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Dec. 2, 2021, that “We have confirmed a 9th TTS death following Janssen vaccination.” This email was obtained via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

TTS, by the way, refers to thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, a condition marked by low platelet levels and blood clots.

Earlier that year in April, government officials had recommended hitting the pause button on that particular brand of Fauci Flu shot after six women developed TTS following the injection. Three of these women later died.

The pause was lifted not long after, however, with government officials declaring that despite the deaths, the shot from Janssen is perfectly “safe and effective” and nobody should worry.

The CDC couldn’t care less about your health – only profits

In the months following these women’s deaths, almost nothing was said publicly by the government about it, or about the possible risks involved with the Janssen shot. This is despite the fact that five more people died before the end of summer last year from the very same condition.

In mid-October, Shimabukuro gave a single update about the issue, briefly admitting that five more people had died before moving on to other subject matter.

Then December came, and by that time nine people had died from jab-induced TTS. Shimabukuro quietly notified his colleagues about it, telling them to be careful administering the shot to certain high-risk people.

Two days later, Dr. Isaac See, another official at the CDC, informed the public that nine people had, in fact, died from TTS after getting injected for the Fauci Flu with a Janssen needle.

“It’s unclear when the CDC learned of the sixth, seventh, and eighth deaths,” The Epoch Times reports.

A quick look at the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) shows that there have actually been many more cases of post-injection TTS death than the CDC admits. The nine deaths are just those that the CDC has officially “confirmed.”

After notifying his colleagues about all this, Shimabukuro’s message was reportedly forwarded on to Dr. Amanda Cohn, who then passed it on to CDC head Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

“See below, information on a 9th completely tragic death from TTS,” Cohn wrote in her email to Walensky (it sounds a bit sarcastic, does it not?).

“Many thanks for letting us know (about) any tragic case,” Walensky responded (also a bit sarcastic?).

A closed-door meeting was held just days later to give an update to the COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group, which is part of the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel. It then took another 14 days before the public was notified about the deaths.

“That happened during a virtual meeting of the advisory panel that anyone was free to tune into,” the Times explains, pointing out the fact that this pertinent information was not reported on by the media, but rather slipped by in a virtual meeting that almost nobody actually saw.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at Vaccines.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts