SMOKING GUN: CDC deliberately withheld truth from public about covid vaccines causing fatal blood clots

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.For a full two weeks, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) knowingly allowed the general public to get injected with Janssen’s (Johnson & Johnson) “vaccine” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) without telling them that the experimental jab causes deadly blood clots.

In late 2021, the CDC finally confirmed that a person had died from blood clotting following the injection, determining that the shot does, in fact, coagulate the blood and possibly lead to death. The private corporation posing as a federal agency, however, took its sweet time letting the public know about it.

Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, a CDC official, told both his colleagues and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Dec. 2, 2021, that “We have confirmed a 9th TTS death following Janssen vaccination.” This email was obtained via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

TTS, by the way, refers to thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, a condition marked by low platelet levels and blood clots.

Earlier that year in April, government officials had recommended hitting the pause button on that particular brand of Fauci Flu shot after six women developed TTS following the injection. Three of these women later died.

The pause was lifted not long after, however, with government officials declaring that despite the deaths, the shot from Janssen is perfectly “safe and effective” and nobody should worry.

The CDC couldn’t care less about your health – only profits

In the months following these women’s deaths, almost nothing was said publicly by the government about it, or about the possible risks involved with the Janssen shot. This is despite the fact that five more people died before the end of summer last year from the very same condition.

In mid-October, Shimabukuro gave a single update about the issue, briefly admitting that five more people had died before moving on to other subject matter.

Then December came, and by that time nine people had died from jab-induced TTS. Shimabukuro quietly notified his colleagues about it, telling them to be careful administering the shot to certain high-risk people.

Two days later, Dr. Isaac See, another official at the CDC, informed the public that nine people had, in fact, died from TTS after getting injected for the Fauci Flu with a Janssen needle.

“It’s unclear when the CDC learned of the sixth, seventh, and eighth deaths,” The Epoch Times reports.

A quick look at the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) shows that there have actually been many more cases of post-injection TTS death than the CDC admits. The nine deaths are just those that the CDC has officially “confirmed.”

After notifying his colleagues about all this, Shimabukuro’s message was reportedly forwarded on to Dr. Amanda Cohn, who then passed it on to CDC head Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

“See below, information on a 9th completely tragic death from TTS,” Cohn wrote in her email to Walensky (it sounds a bit sarcastic, does it not?).

“Many thanks for letting us know (about) any tragic case,” Walensky responded (also a bit sarcastic?).

A closed-door meeting was held just days later to give an update to the COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group, which is part of the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel. It then took another 14 days before the public was notified about the deaths.

“That happened during a virtual meeting of the advisory panel that anyone was free to tune into,” the Times explains, pointing out the fact that this pertinent information was not reported on by the media, but rather slipped by in a virtual meeting that almost nobody actually saw.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at Vaccines.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.