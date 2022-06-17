Nattokinase DISSOLVES blood clots and prevents new clots from forming

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body CleanseOne of the strongest defenses against heart disease, arterial rigidity and blood clots is a little-known food called natto. Natto is a sticky, cheese-like substance that is produced from fermented soybeans and a specific type of commensal bacteria. This beneficial bacteria, Bacillus Subtilis, helps keep the intestinal tract healthy. When it is used to ferment soybeans, it produces a medicinal substance that can lower blood pressure, treat osteoporosis, dissolve blood clots and keep cardiovascular disease, strokes and heart attacks at bay.

Nattokinase is a remedy against vaccine-induced blood clots

Natto is popular in Japan, where it has been a staple breakfast food for thousands of years. It gives off a nutty, salty flavor and is often paired with rice. Researchers from the University of Chicago isolated a specific clot-busting enzyme within natto. This enzyme is called nattokinase. When nattokinase was applied to blood clots at body temperature, the clots dissolved within 18 hours.

When red blood cells are injured, a thread-like web called fibrin forms around them. This process occurs naturally to stop bleeding, to form a scab and initiate the healing process. As the injury begins to heal, the body produces another substance called plasmin, which breaks up and dissolves the fibrin. As a person ages, their body produces less plasmin. If fibrin is not properly dissolved, it can become a dangerous clot that leads to heart attack and/or stroke.

Nattokinase helps an aging body dissolve fibrin, protecting the cardiovascular system from potentially life-threatening clots that haven’t fully dissolved. According to research, nattokinase is four times more powerful at dissolving clots than plasmin itself. When included in the diet, it can help stabilize blood pressure, dissolve any existing clots and optimize the cardiovascular system.

Natto’s value is greater today than ever before due to the onslaught of blood clots and heart inflammation caused by mass Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination programs. As the runaway production of inflammatory spike proteins caused blood coagulation and autoimmune issues, the threat of blood clots remain. While there are no scientific studies proving that natto can break up the strange clot formations coming from these vaccines, it does have a longstanding history of dissolving regular blood clots.

Natto is great for the cardiovascular function, digestion and bone health

Clot-dissolving drugs can save lives in an emergency hospital setting, yet their effects do not last long and they are often very expensive. A single dose of clot-dissolving drugs is good for a few minutes and can reach $1,500. On the other hand, a hospital emergency can be prevented altogether with a $20 weekly serving of natto. The clot-dissolving food stays bio-active in the body for up to 12 hours at a time and works more efficiently over the long haul to dissolve clots and improve cardiovascular function. The side effects of this food are lower blood pressure, lower cholesterol, healthier digestion and stronger bones.

A study from Oklahoma State University and Miyazaki Medical College found that nato dissolves blood clots 48 percent faster. Twelve Japanese volunteers saw their clots dissolve within two hours and their blood pressure dropped by 11 percent in just two weeks. Natto is a healthy option for treating osteoporosis, too. The substance spurs the synthesis of vitamin K2 in the intestinal tract. This vitamin helps the body preserve its calcium stores in the bone. One study found that women can reduce their bone mass loss by simply eating 160 grams of natto per week. The women in the study reduced bone mass loss in their upper thighs by over 80 percent and in their lower arms by 60 percent.

If this food was adopted into cultures outside of Japan, then quality of life would be improved for hundreds of millions of people around the world, especially for adults transitioning into old age. Doctors should be recommending natto supplements for anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine and survived thus far.

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

UndergroundHealthReporter.com

ScienceDirect.com

NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov

DrEddyMD.com 1

DrEddyMD.com 2

Karger.com

Pubmed.gov

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.