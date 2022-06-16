Mike Adams full broadcast on the Alex Jones Show, June 13th, 2022, featuring an urgent care doctor, embalmer Richard Hirschman and Dr. Jane Ruby, plus live microscopy of biostructure “clots” that are killing people
Here are the three videos (with descriptions) from my hosting of the Alex Jones Show yesterday (Alex is on vacation) at the InfoWars studios, where I brought a high-end lab microscope and performed real-time microscopy of the mysterious clots which have been recovered from the bodies of those who “suddenly died.”
I have received a flood of feedback from this broadcast, with each person offering suggestions of what these clots might be. Some people believe these clots are made of non-living tissue or cross-linked proteins which are getting larger in size just due to chemistry and protein morphology. Others believe these are biostructures made of living cells that are living and growing.
My current guess is the former. I think it is more likely these clots are non-living than living, but we need to do a lot more tests to be sure.
If you want to see the live microscopy, I carry it out about half-way through the first hour (below) and also again during the third hour with Dr. Jane Ruby.
Three episodes from the broadcast
Here’s the first hour of my hosting of the Alex Jones Show yesterday, featuring LIVE microscopy analysis of clots, with Harrison Smith riding shotgun, and also featuring our “mystery doctor” guest warning about an “explosion” of clots in patients at urgent care centers and Emergency Rooms across America:
Second hour of my hosting the Alex Jones Show yesterday – featuring embalmer Richard Hirschman and his vials and bags full of clots harvested from those who “died suddenly,” usually after #vaccines were given previously. Shocking visuals, and stunning testimony. He says up to 70% – 80% of the subjects he is embalming show these bizarre clots which are killing people. This seems to indicate a massive wave of PREMATURE DEATHS taking place among the vaccinated…
Third hour of my hosting the Alex Jones Show yesterday, featuring Dr. Jane Ruby, plus more live microscopy examinations of “nanowires” and biostructures of the bizarre clots that are killing people, usually after they’ve been vaccinated. Dr. Ruby provides new analysis as we attempt to explain what these “clots” really are, how they are growing in the body. Dr. Ruby says they are “self-assembling” structures.
For coverage in the podcast format, here’s Monday’s Situation Update podcast which also reveals these microscopy photos in great detail:
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
