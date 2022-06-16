Study: COVID vaccination causes vaccine-associated enhanced disease in children

A new study conducted by doctors from the University of Colorado found that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine can cause vaccine-associated enhanced disease (VAED) in children.

Worse, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) knew this would happen. (Related: Covid “vaccines” are causing severe autoimmune hepatitis in children.)

The study released on May 31 sought to prove that the COVID-19 vaccination efficiently protects children against multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Sadly, what the researchers found was a stark contrast.

A multisystem inflammatory syndrome is a condition that mostly affects children and creates hazardous inflammation all over the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes and digestive organs

The condition can be both serious and dangerous and experts have absolutely no idea what causes it. However, this hasn’t stopped the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from citing the condition as a complication of the supposed COVID-19 disease.

The University of Colorado researchers conducted a comprehensive study of two fully vaccinated children in America who were diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome. The study revealed that these two children suffered horrible diseases, such as hyponatremia, thrombocytopenia, lymphopenia, sepsis, toxic shock syndrome and vasculitis.

Autoimmune disease occurs when the body’s natural defense system can’t differentiate between a person’s own cells and foreign cells, causing the body to wrongly attack normal cells.

The two previously healthy children received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 injection. And people know this now because it’s all in the secret Pfizer documents that the FDA has been forced to issue by court order.

VAED is a modified presentation of clinical infections affecting people exposed to a wild virus after having received a previous vaccination for the same virus.

Enhanced responses are activated by failed attempts to contain the infecting virus, and VAED usually presents with symptoms connected to the target organ of the infectious virus.

VAED happens as two different immunopathologies, namely antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) and vaccine-associated hypersensitivity (VAH).

In-depth research carried out by health experts through the years has brought to light increasing concerns about ADE, a phenomenon where vaccines make the disease even worse by coating the immune system for a likely fatal overreaction.

ADE can appear in various ways, but the most famous is called the Trojan Horse Pathway. This happens when non-neutralizing antibodies created by past infection or vaccination fail to deactivate the virus upon re-exposure. They then act as a gateway by enabling the virus to gain entry and replicate in cells that are mostly restricted by immune cells like macrophages. This can lead to broader dissemination of disease and over-reactive immune responses that cause more serious illness.

FDA tried to delay release of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine safety data

The FDA tried to delay the release of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine safety data for 75 years in spite of approving the injection after only 108 days of safety review on December 11, 2020.

However, in early January, District Judge Mark Pittman ordered them to deliver 55,000 pages per month.

Since that time the Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency has posted all of the Pfizer documents on its website with the most recent drop happening last June 1.

Pfizer’s classified document is titled “5.3.6 Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorization Adverse Event Reports of PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) Received Through 28-Feb-2021.” The document, which Pfizer tried to hide, was delivered to the FDA as part of the company’s biologics license application for its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

The document listed VAED and Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Respiratory Disease (VAERD) in a section titled “Important Potential Risk.”

Pfizer claimed in their confidential document that up to Feb 28, 2021, they had received 138 cases reporting 317 likely relevant events suggestive of VAED. Of these, 71 were medically significant resulting in eight disabilities, 13 serious events, and 38 of the 138 people died.

Of the 317 relevant events reported by 138 people, 135 were marked as “drug ineffective,” 53 as dyspnoea (struggling to breathe), 23 as COVID-19 pneumonia, eight as respiratory failure and seven as seizure.

Kevin Hughes

Sources include:

ExposeNews.com 1

Expose-news.com 2

Rumble.com

