Top 7 SCARIEST COVID-19 post-vaccine “adverse events” that are becoming more common, even though the vaccine industrial complex and MSM won’t cover them at all

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemThe CDC and MSM call it “vaccine hesitancy” but it’s more about “vaccine science” that shows the COVID-19 gene-mutation jabs are experimental, dangerous and ineffective. It’s not “hesitancy” if the statistics reveal that getting a clot shot is FAR more dangerous to the majority of the population that actually catching the latest coronavirus. It’s not a conspiracy theory that the clot shots are experimental at best, with “emergency use only” approvals and fraudulent clinical trials that reveal commonplace nightmarish side effects and adverse events.

Just because mainstream (fake news) media doesn’t cover the facts does not mean they are not happening all around us. If a tree falls in the forest, but you don’t hear it hit, that doesn’t mean it never fell. When perfectly healthy athletes, pilots and military members drop dead from blood clots, myocarditis, heart attacks and strokes, just days or weeks after getting injected with gene therapy COVID-19 shots, there is valid reason to be very concerned.

Why give any teenager, tween or child a deadly Wuhan virus clot shot when there’s next-to-zero chance they could die from COVID?

Even after the CDC and FDA admit that teens and kids are at very low risk of contracting or dying from the Fauci Flu, still they are pushing and propagating vaccination for them all, because of… wait for it… cash cow profits and the depopulation agenda. It’s like pushing the HPV shot, an injection for a sexually transmitted disease, on 9 year olds. It’s like making some AIDS shot mandatory for every American.

We have rights, and one of them is whether or not to have toxins injected into our blood by rogue doctors and scheming scientists who profit immensely from their snake oil medicine. What’s next, mandatory pre-cancer chemotherapy for all Americans? Will we all have to line up for the “drip” before we can buy groceries, work or run our businesses?

The vaccine industrial complex has shelled out over $4 billion for vaccine-induced injuries and deaths over the past couple decades, and the COVID-19 jabs are MORE DEADLY than all other vaccines combined, since the 1960s.

Two-thirds of all Americans have been brainwashed by a fear-based campaign of propaganda to get the COVID jabs

The days of evidence-based science are dead in America. The days of checks and balances are gone. The regulatory agencies are chock full of Big Pharma gurus who make all the rules and mandates based on zero science. Only fear could make hundreds of millions of Americans get stuck with shots that clog the blood, flood the organs, and cause “sudden adult death syndrome” (SADS).

Only a fear-based campaign for a virus that causes far less than a one percent death rate could convince two-thirds of all Americans to wear a bacteria-breeding mask over their respiratory apparatus for two years straight.

Only a scamdemic could take so much taxpayer money and hand it to the evil scientists, politicians and regulatory goons who funded, designed and propagated it. Let’s face it, there’s NOTHING “safe” or “effective” about the Fauci Flu jabs. Avoid them like the plague.

Top 7 SCARIEST COVID-19 post-vaccine “adverse events” MSM and CDC never mention for fear of “vaccine hesitancy”

#1. Dropping dead suddenly from “unexpected causes” a.k.a. SADS (Sudden Adult Death Syndrome)

#2. Weird, long, rubbery, fibrous blood clots (bio-structures)

#3. Myocarditis, irregular heart beats and heart attacks

#4. Cancer and tumors flare up out of the blue

#5. Catching and/or dying from COVID-19 or its variants

#6. Paralysis of arms, legs or face (Justin Bieber’s “Ramsay Hunt” Syndrome)

#7. Suddenly suffering from GBS (Guillain-Barre Syndrome), AIDS, ADE, or VAED

Bookmark Vaccines news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental “emergency only” vaccines that spread Wuhan Coronavirus and offer zero protection against it.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

Health.ClevelandClinic.org

TheGatewayPundit.com

DrEddyMD.com

