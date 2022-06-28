WATCH “Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda” for FREE

The groundbreaking new documentary film "Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda" is finally available for viewing at Rumble.com, and you will not want to miss it!

The film is a labor of love from Andy Wakefield, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the other fine folks at Children’s Health Defense (CHD) who are blowing the lid on a decades-long plot by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Health Organization (WHO) to depopulate Africa – and really the entire world.

You can also watch the movie below if you prefer:

https://rumble.com/v1a38dz-infertility-a-diabolical-agenda.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda

A quick rundown of its contents: the film addresses a mass vaccination campaign that was repeatedly pushed on the women of Kenya in particular, who were told that they were receiving protection against tetanus. Instead, they were being sterilized covertly with laced jabs.

While the injections that the women received supposedly contained anti-tetanus ingredients, they were also engineered by the WHO and its partners to contain anti-hCG antibodies, which provoke an autoimmune response inside a woman’s body to becoming pregnant.

In a nutshell, what these injections have been doing is reprogramming African women’s bodies to treat pregnancy like a disease. The anti-hCG antibodies essentially kill off any new life that forms, resulting in barrenness.

It starts in Africa and eventually sweeps across the entire world

The WHO’s “Task Force on Vaccines for Fertility Regulation” started the program back in the 1970s to solve the alleged problem of “overpopulation” in Africa. The anti-fertility vaccines they unleashed have harmed many and prevented childbearing, in many cases.

“In order to immunize a woman against getting pregnant or abort a successful pregnancy, scientists discovered that physically combining the beta subunit of hCG (B-hCG) with the tetanus toxoid used in the routine tetanus vaccine was the most effective approach,” one expert in the film explains.

“Not only did the woman develop antibodies against tetanus, she also produced antibodies against hCG, including that produced by her own body.”

There were various approaches employed, including administering a spaced-out schedule of bi-annual injections for a total of five. The shots, which were disguised as tetanus shots, contained anti-fertility hCG “where none should be present.”

“All the tests showed that the vaccine used in Kenya in March and October 2014 was laced with serum B-hCG,” someone else in the film explains about the hidden ingredients found in some of the intentionally tainted tetanus injections.

The Catholic Church in Africa spoke out about the jabs once they were discovered to contain anti-fertility ingredients, to which WHO Africa division struck back with a mass propaganda and indoctrination campaign.

Leaders from WHO Africa falsely claimed that independent tests conducted on the vials, proving they were laced with anti-fertility ingredients, were fraudulent. It turns out that they were spot-on accurate, as the only way the shots could have been contaminated with such was at the production site.

“This is not something that you can actually take and put in a vial and test and find it,” one expert explained. “This hormone was actually riding on something else, so there was actually a hump and a peak … which shows that it is chemically linked or bonded.”

Dr. Stephen Karanja, an outspoken activist who did his best to warn Africans against the shots, died mysteriously last year, supposedly from “COVID.” Prior to his death, he warned both Africa and the world to beware of the WHO’s laced injections.

“When they’re through with Africa, they’re coming for you,” Karanja is quoted as saying. “Keep your children ready. They will come for them, and they’ll come for you.”

You will find more related news about lethal injections disguised as “medicine” at Vaccines.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Rumble.com

InfertilityMovie.org

DrEddyMD.com

