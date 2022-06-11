“Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda” film exposes WHO for engaging in vaccine “population control experiment”

Children's Health Defense (CHD) in collaboration with British filmmaker and activist Dr. Andrew Wakefield and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has released a new film entitled, "Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda" that exposes the World Health Organization (WHO) for using vaccines as a cover to carry out a "population control experiment."

The 30-minute picture will premiere on Friday, June 10 at 2 p.m. EST on CHD.tv, and will be followed up with a special roundtable discussion featuring Wakefield, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Jim Thorp, Dr. Brian Hooker and Dr. Liz Mumper.

The issue primarily discussed in the film is a WHO-endorsed vaccination drive that targeted poor African women, whom we now know were sterilized by “vaccines” without their knowledge or consent.

Other jab-related experiments have been conducted elsewhere in the world as well, which is a contributing factor to what the aforementioned roundtable guests describe as a “dramatic rise in infertility issues across the globe.”

“It is with timely irony that the World Health Organization reveals its true colors as it makes a desperate grab for control of global health,” said Wakefield, the film’s director, in a press release. “This story is a true ‘WHO’ dunnit.”

Be sure to check out the interview below in which the Health Ranger discusses the film with Wakefield:

https://rumble.com/v17op17-andy-wakefield-drops-bombshell-about-new-infertility-documentary-launching-.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Andy Wakefield drops bombshell about new INFERTILITY documentary launching soon

WHO’s tetanus shot programs may also be covert depopulation tool

CHD says that “Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda” exposes the hard-hitting truth about WHO’s “nefarious collaboration with the Kenyan government in which an experimental tetanus vaccination, later found to be laced with the pregnancy hormone ?hCG, was given to millions of unknowing African women of childbearing age.”

The WHO-sponsored tetanus vaccine programs are similarly questionable as they specifically target women in their childbearing years. Could it be that tetanus shots are another covert depopulation mechanism?

As far back as the early 1990s, various groups, including the American pro-life organization Human Life International, have been calling for a congressional investigation into the WHO’s tetanus shot programs in Mexico.

For all these years, women in areas where the jabs are being administered have been turning infertile, and yet nothing has been done to look into the situation to see if there might be a link.

In 2014, the Catholic Bishops of Kenya and the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association expressed their own concerns about how a tetanus shot sponsored by both the WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) was “laced with a hormone that causes miscarriages and infertility.”

Multiple independent tests, according to the bishops, revealed that the hormone was, in fact, present inside the injection vials. This, they concluded, exposed the entire campaign as a “disguised population control program.”

In 2017 an open-access study pointed out that as far back as 1976, researchers had been lacing conjugated tetanus toxoid (TT) with human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), which in effect resulted in a “birth control” vaccine.

At the time, The New York Times reported that these laced shots effectively trick the immune system “into producing antibodies to both the tetanus protein and the HCG,” in effect working to “block the action of a hormone that is essential to the life of a newly formed embryo.”

All of this and more is discussed in the film, which is worth taking the time to watch, as well as the above interview featuring Dr. Wakefield. At least one of the WHO’s long-range goals with its injection programs is clearly infertility.

“The truths exposed in this film cast a long shadow from a tetanus trial in Africa to the symptoms of infertility that are happening all over the world, including reports after the Gardasil vaccine and the COVID shots,” says Dr. Hooker, CHD’s chief science director.

The latest news about vaccines can be found at BadMedicine.news.

Ethan Huff



Published by dreddymd

