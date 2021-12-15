After you are vaccine damaged, if you complain about symptoms you will be REQUIRED to take psychiatric medications until your “disorder” is cured (i.e. you stop complaining)

They call it Post Pandemic Stress Disorder, or PPSD, but it’s really long-term side effects from the Covid vaccines, and those who dare complain will face the dire consequences of challenging the false-authority of the Chinese Communist Party (Biden) administration. Most people have no idea that forced vaccination is only the beginning of “battling” the pandemic, because psychological disorders caused by the vaccines are already being categorized as PPSD, and forced medications for that kind of anxiety and depression are next.
Clot-shot boosters and mind-numbing SSRIs regularly for all vaccinated sheeple soon
If you thought a shot or two for Covid would do the “trick” and save you, you were wrong, as there are lots of mandatory boosters on the way. If you thought Covid vaccines were the end of the “pandemic,” wrong again. It’s not about stopping a virus, it’s about controlling the populace, and doctors around the world are warning that millions of people who have been “vaccinated” for Covid are now at increased risk of heart disease, cardiac events, neurological disorders, and yes, psychological trauma.
Are you trying to keep your vaccine passport from expiring? You will soon need psychiatric medications known as SSRIs to qualify. These drugs are designed to address your state of mind and keep you from going (more) insane, even though the vaccines are the culprit of the trauma. It’s not PPSD, it’s PVBD, post-vaccine brain disorder caused by the vaccines. It’s really VAIDS – vaccine-induced auto-immune disorder/syndrome that so many people are suffering now, but it’s all covered up by MSM, the CDC and the FDA.
No American citizen is ever allowed to blame or complain about vaccine damage. According to the US government, there is no such thing. All vaccines are always 100% safe and 100% effective at all times, according to the FDA and CDC, even though science has proven the Covid jabs are next-to-worthless against contraction and transmission of Covid-19 and its variants.
Got neurological disorders just days after getting the Fauci Flu shot? That’s all in your head, according to Big Pharma. You need psychotropic drugs for your “imaginary” problem that you have blood clots and can’t walk all of a sudden. It’s being labeled PPST. You are in need of medication for your thoughts, because obviously you can’t handle the stress of thinking about the scary variant Omicron (that’s no more dangerous than a common head cold).
Most of your stress is coming from wearing an oxygen-depriving mask all day and getting shot up with Covid vaccines that also restrict oxygen flow to the brain. This is why Big Pharma and the CDC need a scapegoat, and fast. In fact, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) and the British Medical Journal (BMJ) already published a hit piece that blames Covid vaccine injuries on “bio-psychosocial” problems in people’s heads. You can’t make this stuff up. They’re calling it Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) in order to explain away why perfectly healthy people who get the Fauci Flu shot suddenly can’t walk right, have severe muscle spasms all day, and life-changing tremors.
It’s being labeled a mental disorder, and forced psychotropic medications are next for any more Americans who have the gall to complain about vaccine damage. Get ready. You can’t put anything past the vaccine industrial complex, as they are already issuing cover stories for vaccine-induced carnage and death, and it’s only going to get more horrific by the numbers.
For reliable health news on the internet, tune to Vaccines news for updates on experimental vaccines (all of the Covid shots) that cause blood clots and other horrific side effects.
S.D. Wells
Sources for this article include:
DrEddyMD.com
TruthWiki.org
NaturalNews.com
TheWallWillFall.org
BMJ.com
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd