Ukraine is basically a biological weapons outsourcing nation for NATO

Female Fuzion™ is a premier, herbal hormone balance formula for women that helps to support normal energy levels, increase vitality and regulate mood.The Russian Federation’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) office in Geneva have said that the extensive and highly dangerous biological military weapons and research programs discovered in Ukraine point to the country being a bioweapons playground for NATO.

Gennady Gatilov claims that much of the research is funded by the United States (a.k.a. taxpayers), and specifically the Pentagon under its Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). Others are funded and steered by Germany’s Foreign Ministry and the German Armed Forces, suggesting strong NATO member involvement in the scheme.

Mike Whitney from UNZ.com published a piece claiming that the crisis in Ukraine is not actually about Ukraine but rather about Germany, and these new revelations seem to support that. Extensive research, including numerous well-documented sources, strongly suggest that Ukraine is NATO’s biological weapons research and development destination of choice.

This would explain why most of the Deep State players want everyone to “support Ukraine,” and why they are constantly vilifying Russia as the “bad guy” in all of this. If Russia really is independent of NATO and not some kind of controlled opposition entity, then what the country is doing really is blowing the lid on NATO’s criminal activity in Ukraine.

“It has now been confirmed and demonstrated that the U.S. Department of Defense and its subsidiary DTRA are funding offshore defense biological and scientific research projects,” reported the Daily Exposé.

“The evidence suggests that these activities are ‘dual-use’ whereby biosafety research is interchangeable with the development of internationally prohibited bioweapons. Because of the inherent ambiguity of this area of research, such programs and their facilities have proven to be impervious to any meaningful oversight or international inspection regime.”

Germany has been quietly sending billions to Ukraine over the years

As a little background into their relationship, Germany and Ukraine have been in partnership for quite a while now. Germany is Ukraine’s largest civilian bilateral donor with payments reaching somewhere in the vicinity of $220 million – comparatively, the U.S. contributed about $200 million.

Germany also contributes to operations in Ukraine via the European Union (EU). Between 2018 and 2019 Germany made the largest contribution to Ukraine of €400 million (about $432 million) through the EU.

Since 2014, Germany has also been funding Ukraine’s political and economic “transformation” to the tune of about €771 million (more than $832 million), with an additional €96.5 million (more than $104 million) in new commitments pledged last fall during intergovernmental negotiations.

“Added to the above is a loan guarantee scheme with a total value of €500 million (about $542 million) launched by the German government in 2014,” the Exposé added.

“Germany has also been supporting Ukraine’s military medical service. Since 2014, Germany’s military medical donations have been more than €13 million. And Germany is funding a deployable field hospital with a procurement cost of €5.3 million (about $5.7 million), plus a training component, with an estimated delivery date of February/March 2022.”

In 2013, the Germany Federal Foreign Office launched the “German Partnership Program for Excellence in Biological and Health Security” that was supposed to last just three years initially, but that was extended until 2022 under the banner of the German Biosecurity Program.

The stated purpose of this program is to mitigate biological security hazards and improve biosecurity. However, the names involved with the program and the details that have been uncovered point to the program being more about creating more bioweapons, not mitigating existing ones.

Now we know at least one of the reasons why the Deep State hates Russian President Vladmir Putin to the degree that they do: he is exposing their massive bioweapons operations, which amount to treason and crimes against humanity.

The latest news about the situation in Ukraine can be found at WWIII.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources include:

DailyExpose.uk

DrEddyMD.com

Tri-Blend™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.