Ukraine is basically a biological weapons outsourcing nation for NATO

The Russian Federation’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) office in Geneva have said that the extensive and highly dangerous biological military weapons and research programs discovered in Ukraine point to the country being a bioweapons playground for NATO.

Gennady Gatilov claims that much of the research is funded by the United States (a.k.a. taxpayers), and specifically the Pentagon under its Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). Others are funded and steered by Germany’s Foreign Ministry and the German Armed Forces, suggesting strong NATO member involvement in the scheme.

Mike Whitney from UNZ.com published a piece claiming that the crisis in Ukraine is not actually about Ukraine but rather about Germany, and these new revelations seem to support that. Extensive research, including numerous well-documented sources, strongly suggest that Ukraine is NATO’s biological weapons research and development destination of choice.

This would explain why most of the Deep State players want everyone to “support Ukraine,” and why they are constantly vilifying Russia as the “bad guy” in all of this. If Russia really is independent of NATO and not some kind of controlled opposition entity, then what the country is doing really is blowing the lid on NATO’s criminal activity in Ukraine.

“It has now been confirmed and demonstrated that the U.S. Department of Defense and its subsidiary DTRA are funding offshore defense biological and scientific research projects,” reported the Daily Exposé.

“The evidence suggests that these activities are ‘dual-use’ whereby biosafety research is interchangeable with the development of internationally prohibited bioweapons. Because of the inherent ambiguity of this area of research, such programs and their facilities have proven to be impervious to any meaningful oversight or international inspection regime.”

Germany has been quietly sending billions to Ukraine over the years

As a little background into their relationship, Germany and Ukraine have been in partnership for quite a while now. Germany is Ukraine’s largest civilian bilateral donor with payments reaching somewhere in the vicinity of $220 million – comparatively, the U.S. contributed about $200 million.

Germany also contributes to operations in Ukraine via the European Union (EU). Between 2018 and 2019 Germany made the largest contribution to Ukraine of €400 million (about $432 million) through the EU.

Since 2014, Germany has also been funding Ukraine’s political and economic “transformation” to the tune of about €771 million (more than $832 million), with an additional €96.5 million (more than $104 million) in new commitments pledged last fall during intergovernmental negotiations.

“Added to the above is a loan guarantee scheme with a total value of €500 million (about $542 million) launched by the German government in 2014,” the Exposé added.

“Germany has also been supporting Ukraine’s military medical service. Since 2014, Germany’s military medical donations have been more than €13 million. And Germany is funding a deployable field hospital with a procurement cost of €5.3 million (about $5.7 million), plus a training component, with an estimated delivery date of February/March 2022.”

In 2013, the Germany Federal Foreign Office launched the “German Partnership Program for Excellence in Biological and Health Security” that was supposed to last just three years initially, but that was extended until 2022 under the banner of the German Biosecurity Program.

The stated purpose of this program is to mitigate biological security hazards and improve biosecurity. However, the names involved with the program and the details that have been uncovered point to the program being more about creating more bioweapons, not mitigating existing ones.

Now we know at least one of the reasons why the Deep State hates Russian President Vladmir Putin to the degree that they do: he is exposing their massive bioweapons operations, which amount to treason and crimes against humanity.

The latest news about the situation in Ukraine can be found at WWIII.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

DailyExpose.uk

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts