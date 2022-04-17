NATO-allied countries exposed for running biological weapons programs in Ukraine

Paratrex® is a blend of all-natural ingredients formulated to eliminate toxic and harmful organisms in the body by creating an environment hostile to them.Has Germany been conducting secret biological research in Ukraine? According to Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s permanent representative at the United Nations office in Geneva, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally is guilty as charged.

The German Federal Foreign Office and the German Armed Forces, Gatilov said, funded the projects. Project collaborators include the German Tropical Institute and the Friedrich Löffler Institute for Animal Health, documents further showed.

At the recent plenary session of the Disarmament Conference, Gatilov demanded that an investigation ensue to get to the bottom of what has allegedly been going in Ukraine. He added that the United States is also involved, along with Georgia and Great Britain.

It would seem, based on the available evidence, that NATO-allied countries have been outsourcing their biological weapons research to Ukraine. This secretive setup helped to keep it all hidden from the public.

The Ministry of Health in Ukraine cooperated with the German Institute for Tropical Medicine to conduct ethnic-focused research on Slavs. Blood samples were collected and sent to the biolabs for research purposes.

German specialists regularly visited hospitals throughout Ukraine, including in the capital city of Kyiv. Other cities on the list include Kharkov, Odessa and Lemberg, where German researchers personally familiarized themselves with how various bioweapons traveled throughout the local population.

It turns out that all of these cities also just so happen to have Pentagon-run bioweapons laboratories located within their borders, which ties the whole thing together as a NATO scheme.

Pentagon-funded bioweapons research camouflages plandemics as natural outbreaks

The Biden crime family is of course linked to the operation. Hunter Biden specifically is said to have played a central role in funding bioweapons research carried out by the likes of CH2M Hill, Black and Veach and Metabiota.

More than 30 laboratories throughout Ukraine – and many more outside Ukraine – were used to develop bioweapons that were then disguised as “natural outbreaks,” even though they were engineered plandemics.

Evidence is mounting to suggest that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) may have been tampered with at these same laboratories, where gain-of-function and other gene-splicing techniques were used to genetically engineer new viruses and other pathogens.

In addition to coronaviruses, the biolabs handled highly pathogenic influenza H5N1 and pathogens for hemorrhagic fever. Six virus families and three types of pathogenic bacteria have all been isolated at these facilities and made to spread rapidly from animals to humans.

According to Gatilov, some of the bioweapons research involved custom-tailoring disease to target certain ethnic groups. Thousands of blood samples collected from Slavic patients were sent to the Walter Reed Army Research Institute for just this purpose, but under the false premise of testing drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections.

“For good money, Ukraine allowed the United States to turn its own country into a testing ground for extremely dangerous bioweapons research,” reported Free West Media. “Gatilov told the United States that this was not ‘noble help,’ but the cynical use of foreign territory and its people for dangerous research that Washington does not want to conduct on its own soil.”

None of this complies with the Biological Weapons Convention, which prohibits this type of activity. Even so, the U.S., Germany and other NATO countries have been doing it in Ukraine since at least 2016.

Russia has been calling for the rules to be better enforced and for the Convention itself to be strengthened. The U.S. and other Russia-hating NATO actors, however, continue to block these efforts. The big question is: Why? What do the U.S. and NATO have to hide?

You will find more stories like this one about the situation in Ukraine at WWIII.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

FreeWestMedia.com

DrEddyMD.com

Relaxation & Joint Comfort as Nature Intended

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.