Pentagon exposed for funneling $39 million to Peter Daszak, EcoHealth Alliance to produce novel coronavirus bioweapons

If you needed any more proof that “charities” often function as cover for deep state money laundering operations, then look no further than the Pentagon, which reportedly funneled $39 million to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) via the “non-profit” EcoHealth Alliance, headed up by British-born scientist Peter Daszak.

According to newly released federal data, the Pentagon sent American taxpayer dollars to Daszak, who then used it to conduct illegal gain of function research on bat coronaviruses. This research is now believed to be how the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) came into existence.

That conspiracy theory has since been debunked, and now Daszak, Fauci, and others are in the hot seat as they struggle to explain away their involvement in the bioweapons programs that were, and likely still are, taking place on Chinese soil with funding from the United States.

Fauci helped facilitate the awarding of special government grants that were used by Daszak to genetically modify bat coronaviruses for the purpose of weaponizing them. This is how the world ended up with the Wuhan Flu, which continues to be injected into people’s bodies through the “vaccines.”

The federal government swamp is deeper and more putrid than we ever could have imagined

Reports suggest that then-President Donald Trump, after learning what Fauci was up to, canceled a $3.7 million grant last year that was supposed to have been delivered to EcoHealth Alliance. This occurred around the time when Trump first started talking about the lab origin theory of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

This is a mere drop in the bucket, however, of the more than $123 million that was sent from the U.S. government to China between 2017 and 2020 – all during Trump’s presidency, to be clear. The Pentagon has also been quietly funding the operation since at least 2013.

The full extent of U.S. funding to the WIV remains unknown, but more is being revealed daily to suggest that criminals within our nation’s government – this includes Fauci – have been engaging in this treasonous behavior for years, if not decades.

“Grants from the Pentagon included $6,491,025 from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) from 2017 to 2020 with the description: ‘Understanding the risk of bat-borne zoonotic disease emergence in Western Asia,’” the DailyMail Online (United Kingdom) reports.

“The grant was categorized as ‘scientific research – combating weapons of mass destruction.’”

The Department of Defense (DoD) contributed most of its funding to this operation through the DTRA, a military branch with a stated mission to “counter and deter weapons of mass destruction and improvised threat networks.”

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) contributed an additional $64.7 million to the scheme, while the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) contributed $13 million. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also contributed $2.3 million, along with the National Science Foundation, which contributed $2.6 million.

Fauci has lied on numerous occasions about all this, claiming under oath before Congress that neither he nor any of the departments within his purview have given any money towards illegal gain of function research in China.

“Obama authorized the restart of gain of function research (biological weaponization of SARS virus) on Jan 9, 2017, mere days before Trump was inaugurated, lifting the current moratorium on certain life sciences research that could enhance a pathogen’s virulence and / or transmissibility to produce a potential pandemic pathogen (an enhanced PPP),” noted one DailyMail Online commenter.

More related news stories about the Chinese Virus and Fauci’s involvement in its creation can be found at Treason.news.

Ethan Huff

Published by dreddymd

