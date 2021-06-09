Gain-of-function expert Dr. Peter Daszak bullied top scientists into covering up laboratory origins of SARS-CoV-2

One of the men who tried to coverup the lab origins of SARS-CoV-2 from the very beginning of the pandemic is Dr. Peter Daszak. The British ecologist is an expert in gain-of-function coronavirus engineering. He worked with ‘bat woman’ Shi Zhengli and other Chinese scientists from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. He even used his New York-based nonprofit, the EcoHealth Alliance, to obtain grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), so he could wire multiple installments to the Chinese lab. In interviews, Dr. Daszak brags about creating super viruses that exploit human immune systems. He says coronaviruses are especially easy to manipulate, and their “spike proteins drive a lot about what happens.” The gain-of-function expert even bullied top scientists into covering up his coronavirus experiments and threatened anyone who dissented by labeling them a “conspiracy theorist.”

Dr. Daszak is responsible for coordinating lab origin coverup and bullying 26 scientists into submission

Even with these conflicts of interest in tow, Dr. Daszak was part of the World Health Organization’s team of covid-19 investigators. In the very beginning of the outbreak, he used his position of authority to quickly dismiss the lab origins of SARS-CoV-2. Within three short hours of visiting the WIV back in February 2021, Daszak declared that there was “nothing to see here.”

Even though China failed to produce a natural animal reservoir for the virus, Dr. Daszak was certain. Even though US Embassy staff visited the lab in 2018 and ‘had grave safety concerns’ over the protocols used at the facility, Daszak was adamant no foul play was involved. Even with evidence of Wuhan lab workers falling ill, Daszak moved swiftly to dispel any notion that SARS-CoV-2 was man-made. The gain-of-function expert even bullied top scientists into covering up the potential laboratory origins of SARS-CoV-2 and socially ostracized them as a “conspiracy theorist” if they dared to have a different hypothesis.

To get his way, Dr. Daszak bullied twenty-six top scientists and coerced them to sign off on a letter stating that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is not culpable for SARS-Cov-2. That letter was published in The Lancet. The letter actually praised the Chinese who allegedly “continue to save lives and protect global health during the challenge of the Covid-19 outbreak.” For over a year, this letter formed the basis for censorship on an issue of global importance. Its authoritarian tone suppressed new inquiries into the lab origins of SARS-CoV-2 and shamed any professional who thought differently than Daszak. The letter states that the virus could ONLY have been of natural origin. Any other claim was dismissed as ‘conspiracy theory.’ According to Daszak, anyone who disagrees is creating “fear, rumours, and prejudice.”

Jamie Metzl, a member of WHO’s advisory committee on human genome editing, said Dr. Daszak’s letter was “scientific propaganda” and a “form of thuggery and intimidation.” “By labeling anyone with different views a conspiracy theorist, the Lancet letter was the worst form of bullying in full contravention of the scientific method.” Mr. Metzl said. (Related: Covid-19 ORIGINS revealed: Vaccine spike proteins are Chinese military bioweapons designed to kill.)

This one email from Dr. Daszak to Dr. Fauci says it all

According to the Fauci email release, Dr. Daszak thanked Dr. Anthony Fauci in April 2020 for obscuring the true origin of SARS-CoV-2.

“As the PI of the ROI grant publicly targeted by Fox News reporters at the Presidential press briefing last night, I just wanted to say a personal thank you on behalf of our staff and collaborators, for publicly standing up and stating that the scientific evidence supports a natural origin for COVID-19 from a bat-to-human spillover, not a lab release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Daszak wrote in the email to Fauci.

“From my perspective, your comments are brave, and coming from your trusted voice, will help dispel the myths being spun around the virus’ origins. Once this pandemic’s over I look forward to thanking you in person and letting you know how important your comments are to us all.”

Dr. Fauci responded, “Many thanks for your kind note.”

Lance D Johnson

