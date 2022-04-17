THEY KNEW: Three months before covid was unveiled, DoD awarded Ukraine a special “Covid-19 Research” contract

On Nov. 12, 2019, more than a month before the first “case” of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) appeared in communist China, a company called Labyrinth Global Health Inc. was awarded a lucrative contract by the United States Department of Defense (DoD) to conduct “Covid-19 Research.”

Keep in mind that at the time, nobody knew what Covid-19 was because it would not receive that official name for another three months. The DoD knew about it, however, and was spending American taxpayer dollars to conduct “research” on it.

Another little tidbit worth pointing out is that this Covid-19 research was instructed to take place in Ukraine, which is currently at the center of a global media hysteria campaign over the recent invasion by Russia.

It turns out that the DoD contract with Labyrinth was part of a much larger contract for a “Biological threat reduction program in Ukraine,” shedding new light on the situation. (Related: The Pentagon-run bioweapons laboratories in Ukraine were recently exposed for tampering with bat coronaviruses prior to the plandemic.)

Another partner in all this was none other than Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance, as well as Ernest Wolfe’s Metabiota. Both of these companies were involved with whatever this biological weapons program entailed, which is still being uncovered on a daily basis.

The American government is full of deep state parasites that are spending your tax dollars on global bioweapons programs

According to the U.S. government’s “USA Spending” website, which tracks federal spending information, the American deep state has already spent a mind-blowing $3.63 trillion as part of its “response to Covid-19,” as of April 12, 2021.

Since that time, the U.S. government has certainly spent even more than that, as this endless money pit of “virus-fighting” reaches epic costs that are almost unfathomable – a trillion is a lot, it turns out.

Also available on the USA Spending website is an “Awards Search” function that shows another contract being awarded by DoD to a company called Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp., which calls itself “a global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company specializing in infrastructure development.”

That contract came years earlier on Sept. 20, 2012, and is described on the website as being for “Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services.”

“Obviously this is very vague and most likely of little interest to anyone who happens to stumble across it,” reported the Daily Exposé (U.K.). “But there is something contained deep within the details that should be of interest to anyone and everyone.”

“The ‘Award History’ for the contract contains a tab for ‘Sub-Awards’ detailing the recipients, action date, amount, and very brief description for 115 Sub-Award transactions. Most of the Sub-Awards are extremely mundane for things such as ‘laboratory equipment for Kyiv,’ or ‘office furniture for Kyiv.’”

“But there is one Sub-Award that stands out among the rest, and it was awarded to Labyrinth Global Health INC for ‘SME Manuscript Documentation and COVID-19 Research.’”

In this section, it is fully revealed that the U.S. deep state knew about covid long before the rest of the world did, and was sending money to companies doing “research” on it in Ukraine.

Somewhere between $21.7 million and $116.6 million was spent to have Black & Veatch lead this “Biological threat reduction program in Ukraine,” even though the company’s stated purpose has nothing to do with such matters.

Labyrinth is similarly unsuited for such matters based on its mission statement, which claims that it is a “women-owned small business with deep expertise and a proven track record supporting initiatives for scientific and medical advancement.”

A deeper dive into this subject is available at the Exposé.

The latest plandemic news can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

DailyExpose.uk

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts