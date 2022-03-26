US-funded bioweapons labs in Ukraine were tampering with bat coronaviruses

What if we told you that the United States government spent hundreds of millions of American taxpayer dollars building biological weapons facilities in Ukraine, and that some of the “research” taking place at them involved bat coronaviruses?

This is the claim of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, which presented evidence showing that the Pentagon has been building deadly bioweapons in Ukraine.

“According to the documents, the American side planned to conduct work on pathogens of birds, bats, and reptiles in Ukraine in 2022, with a further transition to studying the possibility of carrying African swine fever and anthrax,” said chief spokesman for the Ministry of Defense Major General Igor Konashenkov.

“The purpose of this – and other Pentagon-funded biological research in Ukraine, was to create a mechanism for the covert spread of deadly pathogens,” he added.

With its invasion of Ukraine, Russia was able to obtain records from various Ukrainian biolabs showing what has been taking place. These records tell a much different story than the one being told by the military-industrial complex, the Biden regime, and the corporate-controlled media.

On March 7, Igor Kirillov, Russia’s armed forces chief of radiation, chemical and biological defense, announced that the Russian military had detected 30 biological compounds in Ukraine. These are believed to have been used in the manufacture of bioweapons for the Pentagon.

US government is the enemy in this war

The Pentagon’s $200 million cash infusion was sent to numerous Ukrainian laboratories run by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s central sanitary and epidemiological directorate, which was collaborating with the U.S. military’s biological program.

“Similar research was also conducted by the U.S. at Wuhan in China, Nagaland and Manipal in India and other countries as well,” noted Great Game India.

“The Wuhan Institute of Virology, which altered bat coronaviruses identical to COVID-19 to make them more deadly to people, seems to have done similar work on influenza. The controversial Wuhan lab experimented on weaponizing influenza strain to infect humans.”

U.S. officials initially dismissed the idea of Ukrainian biolabs as “fake,” only to be schooled with actual evidence showing they do, in fact, exist.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland admitted in a testimony before Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and other members of Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the biolabs exist, though she made them sound innocuous, calling them “biological research facilities.”

She then proceeded, at the goading of Rubio, to proclaim that anything bad that may or may not happen in the future concerning these biolabs will automatically be the fault of Russia for sure.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had previously advised Ukraine to destroy all “high-threat pathogens” in the nation’s public health laboratories in order to prevent “any potential spills” that could infect the population during the Russian invasion.

The Russian Defense Ministry added in a statement that, based on the evidence it uncovered, one of the U.S. military’s goals with the Ukrainian biolabs was to develop bioweapons capable of targeting specific ethnic groups.

Keep in mind that Moscow has been warning for many years about these biolabs. Russian leadership have repeatedly expressed worry about the Pentagon’s amassing of biolabs not just in Ukraine but also in other post-Soviet republics, such as Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Georgia.

All of these warnings fell on deaf ears time and time again, so Russia was forced to take matters into its own hands. The country is also now calling for a mandatory international treaty to ban all bioweapons.

It turns out that Barack Hussein Obama is the one who authorized the construction of the biolabs in Ukraine.

More related news coverage about the situation in Ukraine can be found at Chaos.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

GreatGameIndia.com

DrEddyMD.com

