Pentagon ran bioweapons labs in 25 countries, including Ukraine… yet no global outcry against the USA for funding covid gain-of-function crimes against humanity

In direct violation of the United Nations Convention, the United States military has made it a habit to manufacture deadly viruses, bacteria and toxins at bioweapons laboratories located all around the world. And it turns out that some of them are located in Ukraine.

The Pentagon reportedly controls bioweapons labs in some 25 different countries including Ukraine. The others are located in Georgia (the country), Iraq, Jordan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Laos, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Cameroon, Senegal, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa and Côte d’Ivoire.

All of these U.S. bio-laboratories exist because of a $2.1 billion military program run by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). The program itself is called the Cooperative Biological Engagement Program (CBEP).

In the former Soviet Union country of Ukraine, the Pentagon funds a shocking 11 bio-laboratories through the Department of Defense (DoD) Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). Contrary to what its name implies, the DTRA does not reduce threats; it creates more of them by funding new bio-laboratories.

“Ukraine has no control over the military bio-laboratories on its own territory,” reports the Exploring Real History blog.

“According to the 2005 Agreement between the U.S. DoD and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the Ukrainian government is prohibited from public disclosure of sensitive information about the U.S. program and Ukraine is obliged to transfer to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) dangerous pathogens for biological research.”

As part of the agreement, the Pentagon was also granted access to certain state secrets held by Ukraine.

The Science and Technology Center in Ukraine has spent hundreds of millions on creating weapons of mass destruction

The United States, in partnership with Canada, Sweden and Ukraine, established a protocol to develop weapons of mass destruction at a place called the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine (STCU).

The STCU is an international organization funded primarily by the U.S. government that has been accorded diplomatic status. It officially supports the projects of scientists who were previously involved in the Soviet Union’s biological weapons program.

Over the past two decades, the STCU has invested more than $285 million in funding for some 1,850 projects of scientists who previously had involvement in creating weapons of mass destruction.

At another Pentagon controlled-and-operated laboratory in Kharkiv, Ukraine, some 20 Ukrainian soldiers died after being exposed to a flu-like virus weapon, while another 200 were hospitalized.

The incident occurred in January 2016 and the Ukrainian government did not report on the dead soldiers at all. Just two months later, another 364 people died across Ukraine from Swine Flu A, also known as H1N1, the same strain that we were all told caused a global plandemic in 2009.

An intelligence group called DPR reported that the U.S.-owned biolab in Kharkiv is the place from where the deadly virus leaked, meaning the Pentagon was directly responsible for it.

In another instance in South East Ukraine, a highly suspicious hepatitis A infection spread rapidly. It turns out that several Pentagon biolabs are located in that area as well.

An outbreak of hepatitis A that occurred in January 2018 resulted in 37 people having to be hospitalized. Local police subsequently launched an investigation into “infection with human immunodeficiency virus and other incurable diseases.”

In the very same city about a year later, 100 people mysteriously became infected with cholera. Both the cholera and the hepatitis A outbreak were blamed on contaminated drinking water, but the evidence suggests that the real cause was Pentagon-run biolabs throughout the area.

American money constantly flows to other countries like Ukraine where weapons of mass destruction are being produced in biolabs

These are just two cases among many of disease outbreaks that have occurred throughout Ukraine over the years, and virtually all of them are linked to Pentagon-run biolabs.

Some of these outbreaks also spread to Moscow, including a 2014 incident involving a new highly virulent strain of cholera called Vibrio cholera, which is genetically similar to a strain reported in Ukraine.

A 2014 Russian Research Anti-Plaque Institute genetic study confirmed that the strain of cholera in Russia that wreaked havoc was essentially the same as one that mysteriously appeared in neighboring Ukraine.

“Southern Research Institute, one of the U.S. contractors working at the bio-laboratories in Ukraine, has projects on Cholera, as well as on Influenza and Zika – all pathogens of military importance to the Pentagon,” Exploring Real History further reports.

In 2008 and 2012, the Black & Veatch Special Project Corp. was awarded $198.7 million worth of DTRA contracts to build and operate numerous bio-laboratories in Ukraine, as well as in Germany, Azerbaijan, Cameroon, Thailand, Ethiopia, Vietnam and Armenia.

Another program in Georgia and Ukraine involved the transfer of $18.4 million in federal money flowing to a U.S. company called Metabiota. Metabiota had previously been contracted to work for the DTRA before and during the Ebola crisis in West Africa. It also received $3.1 million in funding for work in Sierra Leone.

“Southern Research Institute has been a prime subcontractor under the DTRA program in Ukraine since 2008,” reports indicate.

“The company was also a prime Pentagon contractor in the past under the U.S. Biological Weapons Program for research and development of bio-agents with 16 contracts between 1951 and 1962.”

This is just a small sampling of the Pentagon’s global tentacles, which tell a much different story about the Ukraine-Russia situation than the one being told by the corporate-controlled media, NATO, and the military-industrial complex behind this sinister global bioweapons program.

More related news can be found at Evil.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ExploringRealHistory.blogspot.com

NaturalNews.com

Related Posts