In 2016, Peter Daszak admitted “colleagues in China” were developing “killer” coronaviruses

New video footage has surfaced to show that back in 2016, EcoHealth Alliance head Peter Daszak, a friend of Tony Fauci, was openly admitting that his “colleagues in China” were developing “killer” SARS-like coronaviruses as bioweapons.

At a forum on “emerging infectious diseases and the next pandemic,” Daszak confessed that illegal gain of function research was taking place at the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), defying continued claims by Fauci that no such research has ever taken place there.

According to Daszak, mad scientists have for years been “insert[ing] spike proteins” into viruses to see if they could “bind to human cells.” Such research, we now know, is what ultimately led to the creation and unleashing of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

“Then you get a sequence of a virus, and it looks like a relative of a known nasty pathogen, just like we did with SARS,” Daszak further stated, his revelations back then exposing Fauci as a liar today.

“We found other coronaviruses in bats, a whole host of them, some of them looked very similar to SARS. So we sequenced the spike protein: the protein that attaches to cells. Then we … Well, I didn’t do this work, but my colleagues in China did the work.”

Daszak went on to talk about “pseudo particles,” also known as spike proteins, that he admitted can be genetically engineered into viruses to make them infectious in humans.

“At each step of this you move closer and closer to this virus, which could really become pathogenic in people,” Daszak stated. “You end up with a small number of viruses that really do look like killers.”

Tony Fauci might even be worse than Bill Gates, if that were possible

Fauci himself has been personally involved in this type of mad science for decades. He spearheaded the AIDS psy-op that aimed to produce AIDS vaccines, and was behind SARS, MERS, and nearly every other plandemic since.

Failing each and every one of those times to really inflict the type of harm he intended, Fauci went all out with the Wuhan Flu, paying his cohorts to genetically engineer it with AIDS components and inserting it into vaccine vials for injection into as many humans as would agree to take it.

So far, hundreds of millions of people around the world have taken Fauci’s injections, which are being pushed by everyone from former President Donald Trump to Southern Baptist head Al Mohler as the “cure” for the plandemic.

Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has long maintained deep financial and personal ties to both Daszak and the WIV, despite his continued denial. Fauci has been funneling gobs of American taxpayer dollars straight to Wuhan to conduct the very research that unleashed the plandemic in the first place.

Now, we are all supposed to believe that Fauci has our best interests at heart with his constant barking about face masks, social distancing and more recently the “Operation Warp Speed” injections that he says everyone needs to take in order to bring about the “new normal.”

Fauci is a criminal who not only must be ignored at all costs but also punished for his crimes against humanity. The same is true of Daszak and all others associated with Fauci who are responsible for perpetrating perhaps the biggest psy-op on humanity that the world has ever seen.

“Over a dozen research papers carried out under a $3.7 million National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) grant list the Wuhan Lab’s Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Director Shi Zhengli as a co-author alongside Daszak,” reported Natalie Winters for The National Pulse.

“Shi has included these Fauci-backed grants on her resume.”

The latest news about Fauci, Daszak and other Chinese Virus criminals can be found at Evil.news.

