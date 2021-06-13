Toxic “forever chemicals” found in fertilizers made from sewage sludge

Toxic “forever chemicals” seem to be everywhere these days, from drinking water sources to breast milk. Now, it appears that the chemicals, also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), have also found their way into fertilizers, according to a report published last month.

The report was written by researchers from the Ecology Center and the Sierra Club, who found that certain fertilizers made from biosolids – nutrient-rich, organic materials derived from sewage sludge – contained PFAS. Some of the fertilizers tested also had PFAS levels that were higher than the limit set by the state of Maine, which currently has the toughest regulations for PFAS concentration in agriculture in the country.

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.Sewage sludge, marketed as “biosolids,” is a mixture of treated wastewater and human waste. Sewage sludge is full of nutrients that plants need to grow, including nitrogen and phosphorus, which is why it is widely sold as fertilizer.

But the finding that some fertilizers made from biosolids are contaminated with PFAS raises serious concerns, mostly because PFAS exposure has been linked to serious health problems. These include neurological conditions, birth defects and cancer.

Spreading fertilizer made from sewage sludge in soil used to grow plants meant for consumption means plants could take up some PFAS chemicals. If the plants are consumed, that’s a direct route into the body, said Gillian Miller, a co-author of the study and a senior scientist with the nonprofit group Ecology Center.

The report hasn’t been peer-reviewed yet. However, independent researchers who reviewed the report for The Guardian said its methodology is sound.

PFAS found in fertilizers made from sewage sludge

The researchers tested nine fertilizers containing biosolids for 33 different types of PFAS. They purchased the fertilizers at nationwide chains like Lowe’s, Ace Hardware and The Home Depot in several states, including Maine and Michigan.

They found up to 24 types of PFAS in at least one product. Each fertilizer had between 14 to 20 types of PFAS. The fertilizers tested include:

  • Cured Bloom
  • TAGRO Mix
  • Milorganite 6-4-0
  • Pro Care Natural Fertilizer
  • EcoScraps Slow-Release Fertilizer
  • Menards Premium Natural Fertilizer
  • GreenEdge Slow Release Fertilizer
  • Earthlife Natural Fertilizer
  • Synagro Granulite Fertilizer Pellets

Eight of the nine fertilizers also had PFAS levels above Maine’s advisory screening limit for PFAS in biosolids. The researchers also tested the fertilizers for total organic fluorine, an indicator of PFAS contamination. They found that the fertilizers had up to 233 parts per billion (ppb) or total organic fluorine, similar to the levels of total organic fluorine in fish caught in polluted water.

The levels of total organic fluorine found in the fertilizers were also thousands of times higher than levels regulated in drinking water.

It’s also worth noting that most of the fertilizers tested for PFAS are listed as natural or have labels that imply they are eco-friendly, even when that is evidently not the case. Sonya Lunder, senior toxics advisor for the Sierra Club, said labels on fertilizers made from biosolids sometimes have misleading terms, such as “natural” and “eco.” Some companies would even use “organic” in their brand’s name.

But as the evidence clearly shows, some fertilizers made from sewage sludge can contain persistent chemicals, said Lunder. Additionally, Miller said words like “natural” and “eco” have no legal definition. Therefore, brands can put those on their labels even if their products are not actually made from eco-friendly or all-natural ingredients.

Now that there’s evidence of PFAS contamination in some fertilizers made from biosolids, consumers need to avoid these products altogether.

“Every week, we learn of another way that PFAS chemicals contaminate our bodies and the environment around us,” Linda Birnbaum, former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and National Toxicology Program, said in the press release. “Enough is enough.”

Birnbaum added that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) needs to take immediate action to prevent the reckless contamination of food, water, soil and air by limiting the use of PFAS in fertilizers and other products. (Related: US scientists detect MORE THAN 50 chemicals from everyday products in pregnant women and newborns.)

In the meantime, home gardeners can protect themselves from the adverse health effects linked to PFAS exposure by avoiding fertilizers containing biosolids.

Learn more about the use of sewage sludge as fertilizer at BioSludge.news.

Divina Ramirez

Sources include:

EcoWatch.com

SierraClub.org

NewsCenterMaine.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.