Study examines which herbs can best counteract king cobra venom

In 2012, the Drug Discoveries & Therapeutics journal published a study evaluating the efficacy of herbs for treating snake bites.
With all the breaking news about snake venom and the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), the study’s findings are highly relevant at the current time.
Researchers looked at Curcuma antinaia and Curcuma contravenenum, two forms of curcumin, Andrographis paniculata (green chiretta), and Tanacetum parthenium (feverfew), which they tested and prepared as a formulation against Ophiophagus hannah (king cobra) venom intoxication.
They then tested this isolated rat phrenic nerve-hemidiaphragm preparation in vitro, revealing its ability to inhibit neuromuscular transmission of the venom. These herbal agents effectively reversed the venom-induced inhibition of muscle contraction.
“A labdane trialdehyde, isolated from C. contravenenum, was identified as the best antagonising agent in the low micromolar range,” the study explains. “Tests on formulations of the most potent C. contravenenum extract showed, that the suppository with witepsol H15 was an effective medicine against O. Hannah venom.”
“This study elucidated the active compounds, accounting for the antivenin activity of traditionally used herbs and suggested the most suitable formulation, which may help to develop potent medicines for the treatment of snake bite in the future.”
Natural herbal extracts found to be more stable than synthesized versions
At least three different curcuma species (C. zedoaroides, C. antinaia, and C. contravenenum), along with two other traditional medicines (A. paniculata and T. parthenium) were confirmed through the research to treat and reverse the effects of king cobra snake venom.
“In addition to the labdane dialdehyde, which was discovered in C. zedoaroides in our previous study, labdane lactone and labdane trialdehyde, isolated from curcuma species C. antinaia and C. contravenenum were found effective now against the venom,” the study further reveals.
“Labdane trialdehyde is the best anti-neurotoxic agent known to date.”
One of the problems with isolated labdane traldehyde, however, is that it is unstable. The natural version made from plant extract, on the other hand, was found to leave this substance along with labdane dialdehyde stable and efficacious.
In high doses, feverfew extract can be used as a snake venom intoxication remedy, though the only truly efficient formulation is a suppository. Freshly grinded root of rhizome is another powerful preparation.
“These results provided evidences about the usefulness of some traditional medicines as antidotes and gave clues on the drug development in the future,” the study concludes.
“Further studies are ongoing to replace the in vitro antivenin assay, used in this study, by an in vitro method, in which chicken intestine is used and not laboratory animal tissue.”
Green chiretta, by the way, was successfully used in Thailand to treat the Fauci Flu.
Instead of forcing its people to take deadly drugs like remdesivir and go on a ventilator like how the United States has been doing it, the Thai government granted approval for Andrographis paniculate to be used as a remedy for the disease.
“I am reading that pharmaceutical-grade methylene blue is effective against covid as well as other bugs such as malaria,” wrote a commenter at Natural News.
“The ‘uncivilized’ third world is saving the lives of their citizens by embracing herbal medicine, supplements, and great pharmaceuticals like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, while the ‘civilized’ first world simply murders their citizens with the help of Facebook, Twitter, the CDC, and the FDA,” wrote another.
Someone else said that he or she has been taking green chiretta twice daily and no longer gets sick with anything.
“Andrographis has a very good safety record and it flat-out works,” this person further wrote.
More related news about covid and the snake bite venom bombshell can be found at Pandemic.news.
Ethan Huff
One thought on “Study examines which herbs can best counteract king cobra venom”
A Universal Antidote for “Vaccines” and Covid… curative healing preventive medicinal Chlorine Dixoide” Article: “ “Blood Clot Epidemic – The Kill Mechanism of COVID Injections and Infections – Chlorine Dioxide Saves The Day” by Dr. Mark Sircus … “ February 18, 2022 Blood clots have emerged as the common factor unifying many of the symptoms of COVID-19. Researchers in Germany have discovered that the virus changes the size and stiffness of red and white blood cells in the human body. Moreover, these changes can last for months, possibly explaining the seemingly never-ending symptoms of COVID-19.
In December of 2021, Astra Zeneca scientists finally admitted something that had been known for many months, i.e., that their vaccine was causing deadly blood clots. A Utah mother blames COVID-19 vaccines after her 17-year-old son, and her husband were hospitalized with rare blood clots soon after receiving the shots. “So it is true after all. After nearly one year of stonewalling and denials, they officially admit that the COVID vaccines can cause blood clots,” writes Vasko Kohlmayer.” …
https://drsircus.com/general/blood-clot-epidemic-the-kill-mechanism-of-covid-injections-and-infections-chlorine-dioxide-saves-the-day/
