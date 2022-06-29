Harrison Smith: Experimental vaccines do not protect public from COVID-19

“The American Journal” host Harrison Smith denounced health “experts” for mandating the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines that do not prevent the recipients from contracting and transmitting the virus.

“They only and exclusively do bad things to you,” Smith said during the June 23 episode of his program on InfoWars. “That’s the real thing you need to understand about the vaccine. The gene-altering experimental injection does have massive side effects.”

Smith pointed the reasons to decline the deadly vaccine: sudden adult death syndrome, lifelong heart issues and reduced fertility.

He slammed the health authorities for mandating it even though a benefit-risk analysis showed the risk of taking the vaccine is 100 percent and the benefit is zero.

“They mandated it because they can’t actually make the case. Their only argument is ‘do it or will punish you,’ ‘do it or will fire you,’ ‘do it or we’ll call you a terrorist,’ ‘do it or you won’t be able to travel’ and ‘do it or you won’t be able to buy food anymore,’” Smith said.

He cited a caller on the show from New Jersey who has been fired from his media job because he rejected taking the vaccine. But he was jovial because he knows in his heart, that he made the right choice.

“And even if he’s losing his dream job, at least he’s not playing Russian roulette with his life. It’s worth it to stand up against this because it is dangerous and it is immoral and just objectionable in an ethics realm,” he said.

Authorities continue to conceal the adverse effects of Big Pharma vaccines

Elsewhere in the show, Smith read out an article featuring the latest Pfizer release that classified almost all of the severe adverse events during Big Pharma vaccine trials. The company claimed that they were all not related to the shots.

“The latest release by the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine documents reveals numerous instances of participants who sustained severe adverse events during Phase three trials. Some of these participants withdrew from the trials, and some were dropped and some died,” Smith said.

Participants were just removed from the case and classified as something other than a serious adverse event and concluded that the effects were not related to the vaccine. “So when a trial participant gets myocarditis after getting the vaccine, we’re gonna pretend that that’s not related to the vaccine?” Smith asked.

Moreover, a peer-reviewed study in the European Journal of Andrology concluded that the vaccines could lower male fertility rates after taking the COVID shots.

Also, a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine indicated that the coronavirus vaccines actually increase the risk of contracting the disease. “Those who have been ‘fully vaccinated’ with two shots from Moderna or Pfizer are more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who have not been vaccinated at all,” the study authors wrote.

The paper also stated that booster shots offer protection approximately equal to natural immunity, but the benefits wane after two to five months. It further said that natural immunity lasts for at least 300 days, which is the length of the study.

“So, all they know is it lasts at least 300 days and very well could be longer than that. Some speculated that it could be lifetime protection when it comes to natural immunity,” Smith explained.

Last week, the Expose published a story titled: “Fully vaccinated account for four in every five COVID-19 deaths since February in Canada.”

“The Government of Canada has confirmed that the vaccinated population accounts for four in every five COVID-19 deaths to have occurred across the country since the middle of February, and 70 percent of those deaths have been among the triple vaccinated population,” the article stated.

