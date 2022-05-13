All-cause death rate 52 times higher among vaccinated children than unvaccinated children

Iron Fuzion™ is a plant-based iron supplement featuring a blend of organic thyme and echinacea root works to support the body’s processes of iron.Data from the Office for National Statistics in the U.K. showed that British children aged 10 to 14 injected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine had an all-cause death rate of 238 per 100,000 from January 1 to October 31, 2021.

That was about 52 times higher than the death rate among unvaccinated children from the same age group, which was only 4.58 per 100,000.

Vaccinated children around the world developing hepatitis of unknown origin

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported last month that 169 children aged one month to 16 years had developed “acute hepatitis of unknown origin.” Most of the children were from the U.K., Europe and Israel.

The U.K. Health Security Agency also updated its data recently, adding 34 more cases to its tally. Ten of the children required liver transplants.

Australia is also reporting a few mysterious cases of hepatitis in children. Some case studies are chronicling post-injection autoimmune hepatitis.

Some of the youngest children included in the studies are victims of poisoned breast milk from their fully-vaccinated mothers. One possible case is that of three-year-old Lola Rose Raine from the United Kingdom. The child’s father, Alan Raine, had to donate part of his liver to save his daughter when she developed hepatitis and liver failure of unknown origin.

In Fort Worth, Texas, Brooke Scogin said she breastfed her children because she wanted to transmit the spike proteins in COVID-19 vaccines to them since they’re too young to get vaccinated.

Despite the absurdity of this harmful act, even alleged health experts support Scogin’s actions. According to Dr. Lori Atkins, a Fort Worth OB-GYN with FENOM Women’s Care, that was a “great idea.” She added that many other women have continued to breastfeed their children for “extra protection.”

Atkins also mentioned a patient who wasn’t able to get vaccinated until after she delivered her baby. Like Scogin, this patient will also nurse her child for as long as possible. (Related: Pfizer wants to give children aged 5 to 11 COVID-19 vaccine booster.)

Eight-year-old diagnosed with rare disease following COVID-19 vaccination

There’s also the case of eight-year-old Ryleigh Jones.

Before getting vaccinated, Jones was a happy, healthy child. But Ryleigh’s mother Jennifer Jones decided to get her vaccinated on Jan. 6. After six days, Ryleigh got sick and her life changed for the worse.

Ryleigh’s doctors claimed she had COVID-19. According to a LifeFunder campaign for Ryleigh, the poor girl visited Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital at least 11 times from Feb. 15 to April 20.

She was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND), a rare disease that is yet to be fully understood by health experts. Her mother told the doctors that the Pfizer mRNA vaccine might be responsible for Ryleigh’s illness, but they didn’t take her seriously.

Her mother then tried taking Ryleigh to Johns Hopkins University Hospital (JHUH), but once again they refused to listen to her. The JHUH doctors diagnosed Ryleigh with porphyria and celiac disease.

Porphyria is a blood disease that causes nervous system dysfunction, while celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that affects digestion, particularly the small intestines.

Ryleigh is now struggling to walk and talk.

Five-year-old from the Philippines paralyzed after getting vaccinated

On March 22, five-year-old Pixie Calo-Lamadora from the Philippines received her first mRNA injection. Less than 13 hours later, she was in the hospital and on life support.

Rose Jovelyn Calo-Lamadora, Pixie’s mother, then posted an update on April 20. She wrote that Pixie was finally released from the hospital after 27 days, 14 of which she spent in intensive care.

According to the mother’s post, Pixie can no longer walk. She may start walking again, but only after years of physical therapy.

Follow VaccineDeaths.com for more news about COVID vaccine-related deaths.

Check out this episode of “The Health Ranger Report” as host Mike Adams and Dr. Bryan Ardis discuss the origins of COVID-19 and the dangers of coronavirus vaccines.

https://rumble.com/v10rj5x-part-13-dr.-bryan-ardis-reveals-bombshell-origins-of-covid-mrna-vaccines-an.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals BOMBSHELL origins of covid, mRNA vaccines and treatments

This video is from the Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Latest CDC data shows 106 children died, 48,033 suffered adverse reactions following COVID-19 vaccination.

Covid “vaccines” are causing severe autoimmune hepatitis in children.

Top vaccine scientist warns the world: HALT all covid-19 vaccinations immediately, or “uncontrollable monster” will be unleashed.

Zoey Sky 

Sources include:

TheCovidBlog.com 1

DailyExpose.uk

WFAA.com

TheCovidBlog.com 2

Rumble.com

Iron Fuzion™ is a plant-based iron supplement featuring a blend of organic thyme and echinacea root works to support the body’s processes of iron.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.