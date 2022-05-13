All-cause death rate 52 times higher among vaccinated children than unvaccinated children

Data from the Office for National Statistics in the U.K. showed that British children aged 10 to 14 injected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine had an all-cause death rate of 238 per 100,000 from January 1 to October 31, 2021.

That was about 52 times higher than the death rate among unvaccinated children from the same age group, which was only 4.58 per 100,000.

Vaccinated children around the world developing hepatitis of unknown origin

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported last month that 169 children aged one month to 16 years had developed “acute hepatitis of unknown origin.” Most of the children were from the U.K., Europe and Israel.

The U.K. Health Security Agency also updated its data recently, adding 34 more cases to its tally. Ten of the children required liver transplants.

Australia is also reporting a few mysterious cases of hepatitis in children. Some case studies are chronicling post-injection autoimmune hepatitis.

Some of the youngest children included in the studies are victims of poisoned breast milk from their fully-vaccinated mothers. One possible case is that of three-year-old Lola Rose Raine from the United Kingdom. The child’s father, Alan Raine, had to donate part of his liver to save his daughter when she developed hepatitis and liver failure of unknown origin.

In Fort Worth, Texas, Brooke Scogin said she breastfed her children because she wanted to transmit the spike proteins in COVID-19 vaccines to them since they’re too young to get vaccinated.

Despite the absurdity of this harmful act, even alleged health experts support Scogin’s actions. According to Dr. Lori Atkins, a Fort Worth OB-GYN with FENOM Women’s Care, that was a “great idea.” She added that many other women have continued to breastfeed their children for “extra protection.”

Atkins also mentioned a patient who wasn’t able to get vaccinated until after she delivered her baby. Like Scogin, this patient will also nurse her child for as long as possible. (Related: Pfizer wants to give children aged 5 to 11 COVID-19 vaccine booster.)

Eight-year-old diagnosed with rare disease following COVID-19 vaccination

There’s also the case of eight-year-old Ryleigh Jones.

Before getting vaccinated, Jones was a happy, healthy child. But Ryleigh’s mother Jennifer Jones decided to get her vaccinated on Jan. 6. After six days, Ryleigh got sick and her life changed for the worse.

Ryleigh’s doctors claimed she had COVID-19. According to a LifeFunder campaign for Ryleigh, the poor girl visited Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital at least 11 times from Feb. 15 to April 20.

She was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND), a rare disease that is yet to be fully understood by health experts. Her mother told the doctors that the Pfizer mRNA vaccine might be responsible for Ryleigh’s illness, but they didn’t take her seriously.

Her mother then tried taking Ryleigh to Johns Hopkins University Hospital (JHUH), but once again they refused to listen to her. The JHUH doctors diagnosed Ryleigh with porphyria and celiac disease.

Porphyria is a blood disease that causes nervous system dysfunction, while celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that affects digestion, particularly the small intestines.

Ryleigh is now struggling to walk and talk.

Five-year-old from the Philippines paralyzed after getting vaccinated

On March 22, five-year-old Pixie Calo-Lamadora from the Philippines received her first mRNA injection. Less than 13 hours later, she was in the hospital and on life support.

Rose Jovelyn Calo-Lamadora, Pixie’s mother, then posted an update on April 20. She wrote that Pixie was finally released from the hospital after 27 days, 14 of which she spent in intensive care.

According to the mother’s post, Pixie can no longer walk. She may start walking again, but only after years of physical therapy.

Zoey Sky

