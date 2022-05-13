5 More deadly diseases reported across the globe

The world is still reeling from the widespread impact of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) plandemic, but it looks like things will continue to get worse before it gets any better.

Various reports suggest that other diseases like Ebola and hepatitis are now spreading rapidly in many countries.

Despite the advanced technology at the world’s disposal, humans are still rather vulnerable. And even though COVID-19 isn’t as serious as the authorities claim, other diseases that could potentially kill millions are starting to spread worldwide.

Here are five diseases that people should take very seriously:

Ebola

Cases of Ebola have recently been reported and confirmed in Central Africa, where at least two people have already died due to the latest outbreak. A second person from the Democratic Republic of Congo reportedly died during a recent resurgence of the deadly virus.

Local health chiefs are trying to contain the outbreak, which began early in April.

The first Ebola case was recorded back on April 21, when a 31-year-old man from Mbandaka in the Equateur province died from the virus. Unfortunately, his 25-year-old sister-in-law was the second victim of the outbreak.

Reports said that no one else has tested positive for Ebola so far, but doctors are closely monitoring 145 people who came into contact with the two confirmed cases.

Ebola is a hemorrhagic fever that has claimed at least 11,000 lives after it reached West Africa and spread rapidly within two years.

H3N8 bird flu

In the U.S. alone, more than 28 million chickens and turkeys had been culled since the first case of H3N8 bird flu was confirmed in February.

If H3N8 spreads to humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned that the public should prepare for a worst-case scenario. The death rate for H3N8 bird flu in humans can be as high as 60 percent.

On April 26, China’s health authorities reported the first human infection with H3N8. According to reports, a four-year-old boy from central Henan province was infected with the variant after developing a fever and other symptoms on April 5. In a statement, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said no close contacts were infected with the virus.

“Unexplained” hepatitis

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has also reported that in less than one month, at least 170 children in several countries have developed “unexplained hepatitis.”

The WHO reported that the first case was detected in Scotland at the end of March. To date, one child has died and at least 17 have needed liver transplants after diagnosis.

Leading virologists are worried that the real toll of the infection could be magnitudes higher because many parents do not take hepatitis symptoms seriously.

Cases have also been reported in America, with at least 11 children sick with unexplained hepatitis confirmed within recent weeks. There were nine cases in Alabama and two children required liver transplants.

There were also two recorded cases in North Carolina. Some say that the hepatitis cases are linked to COVID-19 vaccines, but mainstream media insists that they are unrelated.

Japanese encephalitis

In Australia, the outbreak of Japanese encephalitis has also gotten worse. At least 11 cases in humans have been confirmed, with three deaths recorded nationwide.

Thirty New South Wales (NSW) piggeries have been affected by Japanese encephalitis, which is caused by a mosquito-borne virus. While Japanese encephalitis is endemic in other parts of the world, it has never been seen this far south in Australia.

According to Sarah Britton, NSW Department of Primary Industries chief veterinary officer, the cases have placed undue stress on pig producers, especially since it has affected production by a whopping 60 to 80 percent.

Mystery disease killing horses in Colorado

Aside from the infectious diseases spreading in humans, there have also been reports of a “mystery disease” killing horses in Colorado.

As of writing, the disease has killed dozens of wild horses in Colorado. According to federal officials, the mystery disease could be behind the deaths of 57 wild horses at an equestrian facility in Canon City, Colorado.

The outbreak of the “unknown yet highly contagious and sometimes fatal disease” was first reported on April 23, said the Bureau of Land Management.

The facility houses 2,550 horses and it is currently under voluntary quarantine. (Related: Some bible scholars believe coronavirus crisis fits biblical predictions of end times.)

Since America is still dealing with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country would have an easier time recovering if these reported diseases are resolved as quickly as possible.

But who can say for sure that a repeat of the coronavirus pandemic won’t happen, especially since it first spread from a facility in China where scientists were experimenting with one of the most dangerous diseases on the planet?

