WHO now says three times more people died from “covid” than previously reported, but clearly it was the jabs

The latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that the number of excess deaths as of the end of 2021 was three times higher than previously reported. And the obvious culprit are those injections they are calling "vaccines."

Some 14.9 million excess deaths occurred between the start of the plandemic and the turn of 2022, we now know. Originally, the number reported was only 5.4 million.

Where did those extra 9.5 million deaths come from? More and more people are seeing evidence that most, if not all, of them are a product of the jabs, though this is not what the WHO is reporting.

Since the beginning of the plandemic in January of 2020, according to the United Nations arm, 14.9 million people died either directly from “covid” or from other secondary causes such as lack of access to “health care.”

When the health system was overwhelmed or shut down due to lockdowns and other restrictions, many people were unable to get elective surgeries or see their physician. This resulted in their untimely demise, according to the WHO.

“It also accounts for deaths averted during the pandemic, for example because of the lower risk of traffic accidents during lockdowns,” further claims France 24.

“But the numbers are also far higher than the official tally because of deaths that were missed in countries without adequate reporting. Even pre-pandemic, around 6 in 10 deaths around the world were not registered,” The WHO said.

Indian government says the WHO is lying about covid deaths

Almost half of the deaths that up until now were not reported supposedly come from India, which allegedly experienced a “huge surge” in covid cases between May and June of 2021.

The Indian government, meanwhile, says that between January of 2020 and December of 2021, only 480,000 people throughout the country died from covid or covid-related causes.

So, is the WHO lying, or is the Indian government lying? Chances are that the former is misrepresenting the truth to cover up the fact that large numbers of “fully vaccinated” people are now dead due to the jabs.

The methodology used by the WHO to calculate its numbers received criticism from the Indian government, which says it is flawed and highly inaccurate.

Samira Asma, the WHO’s assistant director general for data, analytics and delivery for impact, told reporters during a recent press briefing that her figures are the “lifeblood of public health,” regardless of what the Indian government claims.

Having co-led the calculation process, Asma says that the WHO needs more support, not criticism, because the data it procures is supposedly helping the “experts” learn more about what happened throughout the plandemic.

“Too much is unknown,” Asma is quoted as saying.

At the start of the plandemic, it was revealed that the WHO had been engaged in bioweapons research related to what we now know resulted in the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “leaking” from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

Dr. Francis Boyle, a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, explained at the time that the WHO was involved in questionable research, and may actually be partially responsible for the Fauci Flu being unleashed on the world.

“The Chinese government has been lying about it from the get-go, covering it up, just like they did on SARS,” Boyle stated at the time in an interview.

“The WHO is in on it. You can’t believe anything the WHO is telling you because this is a WHO special designated research lab. The WHO is up to its eyeballs in biological warfare research.”

More related news about the plandemic and the WHO’s manipulation of the data can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

