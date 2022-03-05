 
Bombshell study: Pfizer’s covid jab contents enter the liver, alter human chromosomes and rewrite DNA

Energy at the Cellular LevelSwedish researchers from Lund University have found that the contents of Pfizer’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” enter human liver cells and convert into DNA.

When the jab’s messenger RNA (mRNA) spike proteins are injected into the body, they travel to the liver and trigger DNA located inside the nuclei of liver cells. This increases the expression of the LINE-1 gene that makes mRNA.

After this is complete, the mRNA leaves the nuclei and enters the cytoplasm of cells, translating into LINE-1 protein. A segment of this protein called the open reading frame-1 or ORF-1 then goes back into the nuclei of liver cells where it attaches to the jab’s mRNA and reverse transcribes it into spike DNA.

Reverse transcription is when DNA is made from RNA, by the way. The normal transcription process, on the other hand, involves a portion of the DNA serving as a template to make an mRNA molecule inside the nuclei.

“In this study we present evidence that COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 is able to enter the human liver cell line Huh7 in vitro,” the researchers wrote in a paper that was published in the journal Current Issues of Molecular Biology.

“BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA as fast as 6 [hours] after BNT162b2 exposure,” they added, BNT162b2 being another name for the Pfizer-BioNTech injection the two companies are calling a “vaccine” – another name for the jab is Comirnaty.

CDC lied about mRNA shots, claimed they would never enter cell nuclei

The entire process described above occurs in just six hours. The Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA injection converts into artificial DNA during this time, which contradicts what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has long said about how the jabs supposedly work.

“The genetic material delivered by mRNA vaccines never enters the nucleus of your cells,” still reads the CDC’s web page entitled, “Myths and Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines.”

This is the first time, by the way, that researchers have shown either in vitro or in a petri dish how mRNA injections convert into DNA on a human liver cell line. Again, the “experts” and “fact checkers” continue to falsely claim that this is not possible.

“COVID-19 vaccines do not change or interact with your DNA in any way,” the CDC still claims about both the mRNA injections and the viral vector alternatives from Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and AstraZeneca.

Ever since the shots were launched by Donald Trump under Operation Warp Speed, the “authorities” have insisted that the contents of the shots are quickly discarded by the body once antibodies are produced, which is a lie.

“These vaccines deliver genetic material that instructs cells to begin making spike proteins found on the surface of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 to produce an immune response,” reports The Epoch Times.

A Pfizer spokesperson responded to the new study’s revelations by claiming falsely that its mRNA injection “does not alter the DNA sequence of a human cell.”

“It only presents the body with the instructions to build immunity,” this person still claims.

Another thing the Swedish study revealed is that mRNA spike proteins on the surface of liver cells could cause autoimmune hepatitis.

“[T]here [have] been case reports on individuals who developed autoimmune hepatitis after BNT162b2 vaccination,” the study authors wrote.

They also presented the first reported case of a healthy 35-year-old female who developed autoimmune hepatitis one week after her first “dose” of Pfizer’s mRNA injection.

There is a possibility, the authors further wrote, that “spike-directed antibodies induced by vaccination may also trigger autoimmune conditions in predisposed individuals.”

The latest news about Pfizer’s mRNA injection can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.