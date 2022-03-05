Bombshell study: Pfizer’s covid jab contents enter the liver, alter human chromosomes and rewrite DNA

Swedish researchers from Lund University have found that the contents of Pfizer’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” enter human liver cells and convert into DNA.

When the jab’s messenger RNA (mRNA) spike proteins are injected into the body, they travel to the liver and trigger DNA located inside the nuclei of liver cells. This increases the expression of the LINE-1 gene that makes mRNA.

After this is complete, the mRNA leaves the nuclei and enters the cytoplasm of cells, translating into LINE-1 protein. A segment of this protein called the open reading frame-1 or ORF-1 then goes back into the nuclei of liver cells where it attaches to the jab’s mRNA and reverse transcribes it into spike DNA.

Reverse transcription is when DNA is made from RNA, by the way. The normal transcription process, on the other hand, involves a portion of the DNA serving as a template to make an mRNA molecule inside the nuclei.

“In this study we present evidence that COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 is able to enter the human liver cell line Huh7 in vitro,” the researchers wrote in a paper that was published in the journal Current Issues of Molecular Biology.

“BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA as fast as 6 [hours] after BNT162b2 exposure,” they added, BNT162b2 being another name for the Pfizer-BioNTech injection the two companies are calling a “vaccine” – another name for the jab is Comirnaty.

CDC lied about mRNA shots, claimed they would never enter cell nuclei

The entire process described above occurs in just six hours. The Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA injection converts into artificial DNA during this time, which contradicts what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has long said about how the jabs supposedly work.

“The genetic material delivered by mRNA vaccines never enters the nucleus of your cells,” still reads the CDC’s web page entitled, “Myths and Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines.”

This is the first time, by the way, that researchers have shown either in vitro or in a petri dish how mRNA injections convert into DNA on a human liver cell line. Again, the “experts” and “fact checkers” continue to falsely claim that this is not possible.

“COVID-19 vaccines do not change or interact with your DNA in any way,” the CDC still claims about both the mRNA injections and the viral vector alternatives from Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and AstraZeneca.

Ever since the shots were launched by Donald Trump under Operation Warp Speed, the “authorities” have insisted that the contents of the shots are quickly discarded by the body once antibodies are produced, which is a lie.

“These vaccines deliver genetic material that instructs cells to begin making spike proteins found on the surface of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 to produce an immune response,” reports The Epoch Times.

A Pfizer spokesperson responded to the new study’s revelations by claiming falsely that its mRNA injection “does not alter the DNA sequence of a human cell.”

“It only presents the body with the instructions to build immunity,” this person still claims.

Another thing the Swedish study revealed is that mRNA spike proteins on the surface of liver cells could cause autoimmune hepatitis.

“[T]here [have] been case reports on individuals who developed autoimmune hepatitis after BNT162b2 vaccination,” the study authors wrote.

They also presented the first reported case of a healthy 35-year-old female who developed autoimmune hepatitis one week after her first “dose” of Pfizer’s mRNA injection.

There is a possibility, the authors further wrote, that “spike-directed antibodies induced by vaccination may also trigger autoimmune conditions in predisposed individuals.”

Ethan Huff

