UNKNOWN hepatitis strain found in 169 vaccinated children from 11 countries

The World Health Organization has put out a global health emergency alert, indicating that it received reports of 169 cases of acute hepatitis in children that are not related to previously known types of the disease.

In a clip from “The Stew Peters Show,” the host said hepatitis A through E had been associated to different types of viruses. However, this “new form” of hepatitis is not related to any of the previous ones, and the WHO is not willing to admit that it may have to look into the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines because all 169 children have been vaccinated.

Of the number, one has already died, while another 17 are on the list for liver transplants. The children will also have to go through different procedures for treatment. They came in with hepatitis symptoms and were then subjected to testing their liver tissues by going through certain imaging systems. They were found to have inflammations that are destroying their livers.

Dr. Jane Ruby, a regular guest on the show, said the WHO and other big pharmaceutical companies are generating these illnesses so that they can come up with solutions in the form of treatments, such as the vaccines that are deployed with mRNA technology. (Related: Covid “vaccines” are causing severe autoimmune hepatitis in children.)

WHO, CDC say outbreak may be linked to adenovirus

The WHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reportedly said that the outbreak might be linked to adenovirus. Adenoviruses have been rarely associated with hepatitis in children with immune systems in the past. (Adenovirus elements are used in covid-19 vaccines.)

Dr. Philippa Easterbrook, a WHO official monitoring hepatitis, said in a question and answer session that what is unusual in these cases is that the children affected were previously healthy.

At least 74 of the children tested positive for adenovirus, which is common and can usually cause respiratory illnesses. It can also result in stomach pain, pink eye and bladder infections.

The severe outbreak in children has also coincided with the increased transmissions of adenovirus in countries such as the U.K., where 114 of the 169 reported cases came from.

According to Easterbrook, this doesn’t prove that there’s a causal link to these cases, but it is a promising early signal that they are looking at in more detail.

“This is sort of unusual phenomena that we’re seeing and that’s why we’re sort of alerting parents and public health authorities about this,” said Dr. Richard Peabody, who leads WHO Europe’s high-threat pathogens team.

At least 20 of the children were also said to have tested positive for COVID. Peabody said that it is also possible COVID is playing a role in the outbreak, although more investigation is needed to determine whether it’s the case.

The CDC itself issued a nationwide health alert after nine cases of hepatitis in children aged one to six were found in Alabama. All of them had liver damage, while some were suffering from liver failure. The CDC stated that adenovirus may be the cause, although it also noted that investigations are still ongoing.

Health officials have also ruled out hepatitis A through E as viruses linked to these have not been detected in any of the reported cases. Other viruses like CMV and Epstein Barr have also been ruled out. Parents of the children have not reported common exposures to a drug, toxin, food or travel destination, either.

Interestingly, the WHO quickly ruled out COVID-19 vaccinations as a probable cause, denying that the children have already received their shots. (Related: Pfizer’s COVID “vaccine” responsible for hepatitis outbreak in children.)

The WHO said investigations are ongoing in countries with identified cases of the new hepatitis strain, indicating more detailed clinical and exposure histories, toxicology testing and other virological or microbiological tests.

Affected countries also initiated enhanced surveillance activities, and all available information is disseminated through their Hepatitis Networks and clinical organizations, such as the European Association for the Study of the Liver, the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) and The European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (ESPGHAN).

Follow Pandemic.news for more information about the hepatitis outbreak in children around the globe.

Watch the video below to learn more about the unknown hepatitis strain.

https://rumble.com/v145lnb-world-health-organization-unknown-hepatitis-strain-found-in-vaccinated-chil.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
World Health Organization: UNKNOWN hepatitis strain found in 169 vaccinated children from 11 countries

This video is from the FalconsCAFE Sharing is caring channel on Brighteon.com.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

Rumble.com

CNBC.com

