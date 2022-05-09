Latest CDC data shows 106 children died, 48,033 suffered adverse reactions following COVID-19 vaccination

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that 106 children have died following Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination.

A quick search on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) showed there had been 48,033 reports of adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines among children up to April 22. A similar search for serious adverse reactions among children, ranging from hospitalizations to permanent disability and death returned 12,548 results.

All these data showed that children have suffered adverse reactions to the COVID-19 injections – either through being breast-fed by vaccinated mothers or due to overeager healthcare workers who have been vaccinating children not yet legally eligible for the vaccines.

As of April 22, two children under six months died, as did four other children between ages one and five.

The information acquired from VAERS does not paint the whole picture. The CDC itself estimated that only one to 10 percent of adverse reactions are actually reported to the system. Thus, the number of children who died because of the vaccines could be as high as 10,600. (Related: Dr. Zelenko: Covid vaccine mandates for children are “coercive human experimentation, crimes against humanity.”)

Still, drug regulators in the U.S. are looking to authorize the administration of the injections to children as young as six months old.

Big Pharma pushes for COVID shots in children

It’s been long established that children are the least affected by the COVID-19 virus, and vaccines are associated with serious adverse events. Yet, big pharmaceutical companies like Moderna are pushing through with their desire to vaccinate them as fast as possible by requesting the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization of its two-dose vaccines for children as young as six months.

Public health officials, including the CDC, have consistently downplayed and ignored the natural immunity among children, despite studies confirming that it is equal to or even superior compared to “vaccine-induced immunity.”

Ironically, despite the agency forcing COVID-19 vaccines on children, it doesn’t feel the same way for their chickenpox, measles, mumps or rubella vaccine. The agency said these vaccines are not necessary for individuals who have laboratory confirmation of past infections or had blood tests to show that they are immune to the aforementioned diseases.

Studies have also shown that children are at very low risk of spreading COVID-19 infection to other children or adults, as seen in household transmission studies.

A report from 2020 also said scientists observed children fare much better than adults when it comes to contracting the virus. Furthermore, they have far fewer illnesses or mortality from COVID.

Another research, this time from 2021, also revealed that the airway immune cells in children are ready to sense viruses, resulting in a stronger, earlier response to an infection compared to adults. (Related: Leaked top-secret Pfizer document shows COVID-19 vaccine is FAR MORE DANGEROUS than the world knows.)

Pfizer has also admitted that from its own study trial data, the chance of death in children from the COVID-19 vaccine shot is 107 times higher than death due to COVID itself. Children ages 10 to 14 were statistically 52 times more likely to die if they are double vaccinated. Teenagers aged 15 to 19 with two COVID shots were at least three times more likely to die than unvaccinated persons in the same age group.

Mary Villareal

