Leaked top-secret Pfizer document shows COVID-19 vaccine is FAR MORE DANGEROUS than the world knows

Elevate Your Health with MoringaA top-secret document from Big Pharma company Pfizer is currently circulating online. This document proves that Pfizer’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine is causing deadly adverse effects and is killing so many of the fully vaccinated.

“Now we know why they were censoring everyone and why they were killing doctors. They didn’t want people to know what this vaccine actually does,” commented Ron Johnson of the show “Stranger Than Fiction News.”

Pfizer and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently lost a bid to prevent the quick release of hundreds of thousands of pages worth of documents containing information regarding the Big Pharma company’s vaccine.

The FDA wanted to release 500 pages a month. But a federal judge in Texas instead ordered the publication of at least 55,000 pages a month. The court said it is “of paramount public importance” that the information is released as quickly as possible.

Aaron Siri, the lawyer who represented Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT) in its lawsuit against the FDA’s withholding of important documents, said the decision “came down on the side of transparency and accountability.”

The PHMPT believes the FDA is withholding an estimated 450,000 pages worth of information regarding Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. (Related: Pfizer panicking after judge orders accelerated release of COVID vaccine documents amid fears “business will be harmed.”)

Leaked document contains details of Pfizer vaccine adverse events

The FDA started releasing Pfizer documents on March 1. One of the documents that went public is titled “5.3.6 Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorization Adverse Event Reports of PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) Received Through 28-Feb-2021.”

This 38-page document goes into detail regarding how many people have suffered adverse events and what kind of side effects they have experienced after getting Pfizer’s vaccine. It is uncertain whether this document is part of the FDA’s court-mandated release of information or whether hackers or whistleblowers leaked this document to the internet.

The document’s appendix is nine pages long and it lists all recorded adverse events associated with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The very first adverse event Pfizer admitted that was associated with the COVID-19 vaccine is 1p36 deletion syndrome. This is a congenital genetic disorder that affects fetuses and deletes part of their chromosomes, causing them to be born with severe intellectual disabilities.

Most affected individuals will have speech difficulties or will be unable to speak entirely. Children affected by this syndrome will also have structural abnormalities in their brains, have weak muscle tones and difficulty swallowing and more than half of them will have seizures.

This confirms what other researchers have known all along: that the unborn children of pregnant women who get vaccinated are severely affected by the experimental and deadly vaccine.

Johnson noted with shock how many different kinds of herpes Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could give people.

“Herpes sepsis, herpes simplex, herpes simplex cervicitis – for women out there that got this vaccine – and the list just goes on and on,” said Johnson. “What else we got? Herpes zoster, herpes infection … herpes [simplex] meningitis.”

Document conveniently leaked while world was distracted

“This document is proprietary and confidential. Confidential, right there,” said Johnson, referring to the first page of the document that warns against the disclosure, reproduction or distribution of the document without the authorization of Pfizer or other regulatory agencies. “They didn’t want people to see this. This is why they wanted people to wait like 75 years to see what’s in it.”

“This vaccine is worse than the disease,” said Johnson. “Everyone in the world rolled out this gene-altering vaccine with nano lipids that essentially carpet-bombed the internal organs of all those who received this vaccine, including children.”

“Isn’t that the worst of it? All the way down to five-year-olds, and they really wanted to get the newborns. They wanted to kill everyone.”

Johnson noted how convenient it was that this document was leaked at the same time the world was focused on other matters, including fighting lockdowns and mask and vaccine mandates and the war in Ukraine.

“They wanted people to forget about this,” he said. “They wanted people thinking about mushroom clouds and World War III – anything but the vaccines, anything but the plandemic.”

More related stories:

Pfizer, Moderna stock pump and dumps surge after FDA authorizes “booster” shots.

Pfizer manipulated legal immunity for itself against covid “vaccine” adverse effects caused by negligence, fraud or malice.

Pfizer admits in confidential document that COVID-19 vaccine causes Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease (same thing as Antibody Dependent Enhancement).

IMMUNE TO LIABILITY: Once Pfizer’s mRNA clot shots are approved for kids, Pfizer will face ZERO liability for injuries, disease, or death caused by them.

Criminal conspiracy unraveling: Pfizer and the government concealed thousands of deaths, mass injuries caused by experimental covid jabs.

Watch this episode of “Stranger than Fiction News” as host Ron Johnson goes through the leaked Pfizer document in detail.

https://rumble.com/vwgpj1-top-secret-pfizer-document-leaks-online….html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
TOP SECRET PFIZER DOCUMENT LEAKS ONLINE…

This video is from The Prisoner channel on Brighteon.com.

Learn more about how dangerous the COVID-19 vaccines actually are at Vaccines.news.

Arsenio Toledo 

Sources include:

Rumble.com

Reuters.com

PHMPT.org [PDF]

MedlinePlus.com

Tri-Blend™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.