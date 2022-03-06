Leaked top-secret Pfizer document shows COVID-19 vaccine is FAR MORE DANGEROUS than the world knows

A top-secret document from Big Pharma company Pfizer is currently circulating online. This document proves that Pfizer’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine is causing deadly adverse effects and is killing so many of the fully vaccinated.

“Now we know why they were censoring everyone and why they were killing doctors. They didn’t want people to know what this vaccine actually does,” commented Ron Johnson of the show “Stranger Than Fiction News.”

Pfizer and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently lost a bid to prevent the quick release of hundreds of thousands of pages worth of documents containing information regarding the Big Pharma company’s vaccine.

The FDA wanted to release 500 pages a month. But a federal judge in Texas instead ordered the publication of at least 55,000 pages a month. The court said it is “of paramount public importance” that the information is released as quickly as possible.

Aaron Siri, the lawyer who represented Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT) in its lawsuit against the FDA’s withholding of important documents, said the decision “came down on the side of transparency and accountability.”

The PHMPT believes the FDA is withholding an estimated 450,000 pages worth of information regarding Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. (Related: Pfizer panicking after judge orders accelerated release of COVID vaccine documents amid fears “business will be harmed.”)

Leaked document contains details of Pfizer vaccine adverse events

The FDA started releasing Pfizer documents on March 1. One of the documents that went public is titled “5.3.6 Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorization Adverse Event Reports of PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) Received Through 28-Feb-2021.”

This 38-page document goes into detail regarding how many people have suffered adverse events and what kind of side effects they have experienced after getting Pfizer’s vaccine. It is uncertain whether this document is part of the FDA’s court-mandated release of information or whether hackers or whistleblowers leaked this document to the internet.

The document’s appendix is nine pages long and it lists all recorded adverse events associated with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The very first adverse event Pfizer admitted that was associated with the COVID-19 vaccine is 1p36 deletion syndrome. This is a congenital genetic disorder that affects fetuses and deletes part of their chromosomes, causing them to be born with severe intellectual disabilities.

Most affected individuals will have speech difficulties or will be unable to speak entirely. Children affected by this syndrome will also have structural abnormalities in their brains, have weak muscle tones and difficulty swallowing and more than half of them will have seizures.

This confirms what other researchers have known all along: that the unborn children of pregnant women who get vaccinated are severely affected by the experimental and deadly vaccine.

Johnson noted with shock how many different kinds of herpes Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could give people.

“Herpes sepsis, herpes simplex, herpes simplex cervicitis – for women out there that got this vaccine – and the list just goes on and on,” said Johnson. “What else we got? Herpes zoster, herpes infection … herpes [simplex] meningitis.”

Document conveniently leaked while world was distracted

“This document is proprietary and confidential. Confidential, right there,” said Johnson, referring to the first page of the document that warns against the disclosure, reproduction or distribution of the document without the authorization of Pfizer or other regulatory agencies. “They didn’t want people to see this. This is why they wanted people to wait like 75 years to see what’s in it.”

“This vaccine is worse than the disease,” said Johnson. “Everyone in the world rolled out this gene-altering vaccine with nano lipids that essentially carpet-bombed the internal organs of all those who received this vaccine, including children.”

“Isn’t that the worst of it? All the way down to five-year-olds, and they really wanted to get the newborns. They wanted to kill everyone.”

Johnson noted how convenient it was that this document was leaked at the same time the world was focused on other matters, including fighting lockdowns and mask and vaccine mandates and the war in Ukraine.

“They wanted people to forget about this,” he said. “They wanted people thinking about mushroom clouds and World War III – anything but the vaccines, anything but the plandemic.”

Watch this episode of “Stranger than Fiction News” as host Ron Johnson goes through the leaked Pfizer document in detail.

https://rumble.com/vwgpj1-top-secret-pfizer-document-leaks-online….html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 TOP SECRET PFIZER DOCUMENT LEAKS ONLINE…

This video is from The Prisoner channel on Brighteon.com.

Learn more about how dangerous the COVID-19 vaccines actually are at Vaccines.news.

