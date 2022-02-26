Pfizer manipulated legal immunity for itself against covid “vaccine” adverse effects caused by negligence, fraud or malice

When Operation Warp Speed was first launched, we discovered that the manufacturers of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” were granted full legal immunity in the event of unexpected injury or death. We have now learned that Pfizer’s legal immunity is even more expansive than that, covering its own acts of negligence, fraud or malice, including manufacturing “errors.”

The federal government conveniently failed to notify the public about this, which would seem to be important information given Pfizer’s extensive history of greed and malfeasance. How many millions of people took the company’s Fauci Flu shots without any knowledge whatsoever concerning the risks involved?

The answer to this question is most of them, and it turns out that Pfizer’s indemnity extends to all of its drug products, not just covid jabs. The following examples show the extent to which Pfizer has taken full advantage of the system at no risk to itself, raking in billions of dollars in profits in the process.

Pfizer’s Neurontin scandal resulted in a $2.3 billion settlement, which is less than three weeks’ worth of sales for the company

In the largest healthcare fraud case in history, Pfizer agreed to settle with a payout of $2.3 billion after the company was caught “mis-promoting” a drug called Neurontin for uses not approved by medical regulators, as well as for paying “kickbacks” to corrupt doctors.

While $2.3 billion sounds like a lot, it turns out that this amount is “less than three weeks of Pfizer’s sales,” according to The New York Times, meaning it is just part of the cost of doing business. This is despite the fact that it was determined that Pfizer knowingly put patients’ lives at risk with “blatant and continued disregard of the law.”

It turns out that Pfizer paid the $2.3 billion settlement and continued to illegally promote Neurontin because profits from the drug were still greater than having to potentially pay another settlement. Pfizer lied about Neurontin studies, spun negative data and illegally promoted the drug, and the second time around settled for a mere $430 million.

Keep in mind that it was determined that Pfizer knew full well that Neurontin was ineffective for epilepsy, in that case, but who cares when you know that you cannot be prosecuted and will, at worst, have to pay out a relatively small settlement that amounts to a mere fine, or even a tax?

Settlements are just the cost of doing business for Big Pharma

In 1997, Pfizer conspired with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to fast-track approval for a drug called Rezulin that supposedly treats diabetes. In just six months, which at that time was the fastest approval of a diabetes pill, Rezulin was sent to market.

When patients started to experience liver failure and die, lawsuits were filed that resulted in a $750 million settlement to cover 35,000 claims. The FDA stood behind Pfizer and the drug despite a mounting death toll, and the whole thing was swept under the rug after Pfizer paid the settlement “tax.”

Time and time again, Pfizer has paid out settlements like this for everything from Chantix to Protonix to Epi Pens, and thanks to the legal immunity it negotiated for itself with the federal government, it continues to make bookoo bucks as a result.

“Is it any wonder, therefore, that Pfizer has demanded indemnity [when] the company can act negligent, fraudulent, or with malice, and expect not to be held liable!? How can they really expect to ask for indemnity for these things? It is not as if they are so unlikely to act in these ways either,” reports the Daily Exposé.

“Why are they being trusted to jab the population with a rushed through, an experimental cocktail that has already shown to be harmful and deadly when they clearly cannot be trusted with our health?”

