Pfizer manipulated legal immunity for itself against covid “vaccine” adverse effects caused by negligence, fraud or malice

Oxy-Powder® is a safe and effective colon cleanse product that harnesses the power of oxygen to gently cleanse and detoxify the entire digestive tract.When Operation Warp Speed was first launched, we discovered that the manufacturers of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” were granted full legal immunity in the event of unexpected injury or death. We have now learned that Pfizer’s legal immunity is even more expansive than that, covering its own acts of negligence, fraud or malice, including manufacturing “errors.”

The federal government conveniently failed to notify the public about this, which would seem to be important information given Pfizer’s extensive history of greed and malfeasance. How many millions of people took the company’s Fauci Flu shots without any knowledge whatsoever concerning the risks involved?

The answer to this question is most of them, and it turns out that Pfizer’s indemnity extends to all of its drug products, not just covid jabs. The following examples show the extent to which Pfizer has taken full advantage of the system at no risk to itself, raking in billions of dollars in profits in the process.

Pfizer’s Neurontin scandal resulted in a $2.3 billion settlement, which is less than three weeks’ worth of sales for the company

In the largest healthcare fraud case in history, Pfizer agreed to settle with a payout of $2.3 billion after the company was caught “mis-promoting” a drug called Neurontin for uses not approved by medical regulators, as well as for paying “kickbacks” to corrupt doctors.

While $2.3 billion sounds like a lot, it turns out that this amount is “less than three weeks of Pfizer’s sales,” according to The New York Times, meaning it is just part of the cost of doing business. This is despite the fact that it was determined that Pfizer knowingly put patients’ lives at risk with “blatant and continued disregard of the law.”

It turns out that Pfizer paid the $2.3 billion settlement and continued to illegally promote Neurontin because profits from the drug were still greater than having to potentially pay another settlement. Pfizer lied about Neurontin studies, spun negative data and illegally promoted the drug, and the second time around settled for a mere $430 million.

Keep in mind that it was determined that Pfizer knew full well that Neurontin was ineffective for epilepsy, in that case, but who cares when you know that you cannot be prosecuted and will, at worst, have to pay out a relatively small settlement that amounts to a mere fine, or even a tax?

Settlements are just the cost of doing business for Big Pharma

In 1997, Pfizer conspired with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to fast-track approval for a drug called Rezulin that supposedly treats diabetes. In just six months, which at that time was the fastest approval of a diabetes pill, Rezulin was sent to market.

When patients started to experience liver failure and die, lawsuits were filed that resulted in a $750 million settlement to cover 35,000 claims. The FDA stood behind Pfizer and the drug despite a mounting death toll, and the whole thing was swept under the rug after Pfizer paid the settlement “tax.”

Time and time again, Pfizer has paid out settlements like this for everything from Chantix to Protonix to Epi Pens, and thanks to the legal immunity it negotiated for itself with the federal government, it continues to make bookoo bucks as a result.

“Is it any wonder, therefore, that Pfizer has demanded indemnity [when] the company can act negligent, fraudulent, or with malice, and expect not to be held liable!? How can they really expect to ask for indemnity for these things? It is not as if they are so unlikely to act in these ways either,” reports the Daily Exposé.

“Why are they being trusted to jab the population with a rushed through, an experimental cocktail that has already shown to be harmful and deadly when they clearly cannot be trusted with our health?”

More related news about Pfizer can be found at Corruption.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

DailyExpose.uk

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.