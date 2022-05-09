Top 10 “science” conspiracy theories in full effect right now

Paratrex® is a blend of all-natural ingredients formulated to eliminate toxic and harmful organisms in the body by creating an environment hostile to them.For decades, the skeptics of vaccines and pharmaceuticals have been hammered with the same old ‘mantra’ that everything created in a laboratory, since the 1950s, is “safe and effective.” Yet, we’ve all seen the damage done by vaccines, especially when you see how many young boys (at least 1 in every 60) are “on the spectrum” of autism, which mysteriously develops AFTER birth and mainly before 6 years of age, during the vaccine onslaught of 60-plus CDC-recommended toxic injections that are supposedly so “safe and effective.”

Top that carnage off with millions of adult Americans suffering from PDS (prescription drug syndrome), where they take multiple meds for multiple symptoms, each one addressing the side effects of the others, and these are the SICKEST people on the planet, until their (decades early) demise. There’s not even time to talk about the pharma-created and propagated opioid epidemic and all the conspiracy theories about those “safe and effective” prescriptions for death. Got PDS? You can blame the conspiracy theorists.

Conspiracy theorists call vaccines and prescription medications “safe and effective” because the CDC spreads that propaganda far and wide

Most of today’s “science” conspiracies have to do with medicine, namely vaccines, prescription drugs and chemotherapy. Chemotherapy is the mainstream medicine core route for battling cancer, yet chemotherapy has been PROVEN to spread the cancer and even create new cancers throughout the body. That’s why it is a conspiracy theory doctors and oncologists are spreading when they tell their patients that chemotherapy is their “best option” or that it has any decent rate of success at all, when it fails 97 percent of the time.

Even when chemotherapy does help cancer to recede, the cancer tumors usually come back with a vengeance a few years later, but the cancer industrial complex doesn’t justifiably attribute the nightmare relapse to chemotherapy. If they did, the world of chemotherapy victims would all be asking for a refund for $100s of thousands of dollars each.

The Earth is NOT getting hotter, and vaccines for COVID-19 are NOT safe or effective, those are just conspiracy theories 

Every time there’s a tornado, hurricane, flood, tsunami, earthquake or drought, the climate change conspiracy theorists go wild, saying “see! — we told you so.” Yet, these events have been happening regularly on Earth since the beginning of time, and there are no more now than before, and it’s not hotter each summer, if you look at data that dates back on a big scale. NASA has been found guilty several times of cherry picking datacreating phony pictures, and minimizing charts to make it look like it’s getting hotter now than ever before.

That’s how the conspiracy theories get to whirling around in the wind (pun intended). People hear it on the fake news, and read it in the fake news newspapers. The propaganda is everywhere, and the same few politicians make a fortune off the “believers.” What’s new?

So without further adieu, here are the top 10 “science” conspiracy theories in full effect right now:

Conspiracy #1: Vaccines work to prevent contraction, transmission, and ‘bad cases’ of COVID-19.

Conspiracy #2: Masks work to prevent contraction and transmission of Wuhan Flu.

Conspiracy #3: Global warming is happening now and is man-made.

Conspiracy #4: Remdesivir is a viable option for treating COVID-19.

Conspiracy #5: COVID-19 vaccines are “safe and effective”.

Conspiracy #6: “Benefits outweigh the risks” when it comes to vaccines.

Conspiracy #7: “Green energy” means zero carbon output.

Conspiracy #8: Men can birth babies.

Conspiracy #9: A male can turn into a female and a female a male at any given moment just by thinking it is so.

Conspiracy #10: The only way to end the pandemic is to do follow the CDC’s advice, even though it completely changes regularly.

Don’t believe the CDC’s conspiracy theories. Do your own research and don’t use Google. Try the search engine Brave BETA and get more truth news and real information. Bookmark Censored.news to your favorite websites for truth news that’s being censored from the rest of media as you read this.

S.D. Wells 

Sources for this article include: 

DrEddyMD.com

Censored.news

DrEddyMD.com

Relaxation & Joint Comfort as Nature Intended

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.