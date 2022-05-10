IT NEVER ENDS: FDA wants to make COVID vaccination an annual ritual like flu shots

In order to keep the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) at bay, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is proposing making covid “vaccination” an annual affair much like the flu shot.

The FDA’s vision for “a new normal” involves adding covid injections to the yearly jab ritual alongside flu shots, urging the public to take both once a year in order to stay “safe” (Related: Remember when the FDA was caught lying about safety and efficacy data concerning the use of covid injections in young children?).

“Widespread vaccine- and infection-induced immunity, combined with the availability of effective therapeutics, could blunt the effects of future outbreaks,” wrote Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research; Principal Deputy Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock; and new FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf in a paper published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

“Nonetheless, it is time to accept that the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is the new normal. It will likely circulate globally for the foreseeable future, taking its place alongside other common respiratory viruses such as influenza. And it likely will require similar annual consideration for vaccine composition updates.”

The FDA wants you to get injected for covid forever

The paper goes on to claim that the best time to roll out seasonal covid injections is during the fall season. This is when the Northern Hemisphere starts to get cold, and the aforementioned trio believes that this is “a major opportunity to improve COVID-19 vaccination coverage with the goal of minimizing future societal disruption and saving lives.”

In other words, the government will continue to tyrannize the masses unless a large enough number of people line up for a yearly injection of more covid chemicals. This is the only way to “flatten the curve” and prevent more societal chaos like what occurred over the past two years.

“With the plan for implementation of this year’s vaccine selection process, society is moving toward a new normal that may well include annual COVID-19 vaccination alongside seasonal influenza vaccination,” the paper further reads.

The FDA is expected to make a final decision around June for the upcoming fall and winter seasons. Should the agency give seasonal covid shots the green light, which is likely what will happen, then the shots will start appearing everywhere not long after that.

Come summer, the paper explains, “decisions will need to be made” about who needs to get the injections, and how those injections will be composed in terms of their contents. On June 28, the FDA will convene its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee to discuss these and other details.

“In terms of practical considerations, at the recent meeting of the VRBPAC, there was relatively uniform agreement that a single vaccine composition used by all manufacturers was desirable and that data would be needed to inform and drive the selection of a monovalent, bivalent, or multivalent COVID-19 vaccine,” the paper further explains.

“There was also general agreement that, should a new vaccine composition be recommended based on the totality of the available clinical and epidemiologic evidence, optimally it could be used for both primary vaccination as well as booster administration.”

As long as the system can keep coming up with new “variant” names and successfully scaring the public into fearing them, the number of covid shots that Big Pharma could come up with is potentially endless. And endless these shots will more than likely become, just like seasonal flu injections.

The latest news about the push to make Fauci Flu shots an annual affair can be found at MedicalExtremism.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

WSVN.com

DrEddyMD.com

