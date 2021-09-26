Mother Jones says natural immunity doesn’t exist, calls it a “dangerous theory”

Does your body have a built-in immune system that keeps you protected against disease? Not according to Kiera Butler of Mother Jones, who claims that natural immunity is a right-wing “conspiracy theory.”

Butler says she worries that “anti-vaxxers” are running wild with this “dangerous theory,” causing it to go mainstream. In her view, the only way to gain any immunity at all is to take Big Pharma “vaccines.”

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.“… the experts I talked to weren’t at all surprised to see these discredited ideas making the rounds,” Butler smugly wrote in her piece about those who believe in the conspiracy theory of natural immunity.

“[T]hey’ve seen them before in the anti-vaccination and extreme holistic medicine communities. This is the coronavirus edition of their pervasive belief in ‘natural immunity.’”

Butler went on to cite numerous “experts” from places like Johns Hopkins University (JHU) and Yale University to make it sound like people in the know have fully disproven the idea of natural immunity.

“We have heard from those that are concerned about vaccines the argument that they prefer to allow their immune system to be naturally exposed to a specific pathogen to gain immunity,” wrote one of them, JHU’s Rupali Limaye, in an email to Butler.

“It’s a spinoff of previous theories we’ve seen,” added another from Yale. “This is all the usual stuff.”

Mother Jones also claims that eating healthy, taking vitamins does not support immunity

Butler’s suggestion that natural immunity is a fake concept invented by Trump supporters harmonizes with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) new position that immunity can only be achieved through injections.

According to the ruling elite, natural immunity does not exist. The only way for humans to live and survive is to take Big Pharma shots whenever they are pushed by politicians.

Eating healthy, getting natural sunlight, resting, drinking water, and taking vitamins and supplements, on the other hand, is also to be discouraged because it supports the natural immunity conspiracy theory.

According to Butler, alternative medicine groups that promote the idea “that eating the right foods or taking certain vitamins and supplements will strengthen the immune system” is a right-wing conspiracy, which she probably also thinks is tied to Russian hackers and bots.

Butler specifically called out Sally Fallon Morell of the Weston A. Price Foundation (WAPF) for promoting foods like coconut oil, bone broth and raw milk as immune-supportive “superfoods.” In Butler’s view, none of these things help to promote a healthy immune system.

“Just to be clear: This idea is patently false,” Butler declared. “[H]umanity has never seen the virus before, therefore our immune systems have no natural defenses against it.

According to Butler, people who reject her opinions have abnormal “fixations on ‘natural immunity,’” which she says is “not surprising.” She also claims that allowing herd immunity to come about naturally would be “catastrophic” because “millions of Americans would die in the process.”

Every single “expert” quoted in Butler’s article shares her opinions and biases, of course. All of them are apparently freaked out that the idea of natural immunity might catch on, leaving behind “messes” that will require “cleaning up … for years to come.”

“These people are really gaining a lot of traction, and that is worrisome,” lamented David Burghart, vice president of the anti-white Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights group, which claims that white people are largely behind the push in favor of natural immunity.

“We worry about these ideas making it into the mainstream,” he added, further claiming that he will have no choice but to try to fix this “problem” for many years to come.

The latest news stories about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) insanity can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

Archive.is

DrEddyMD.com

Organic Support for a Strong Immune System

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.