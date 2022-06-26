Doctors are BEGGING parents not to give their children deadly COVID-19 vaccines

Prominent doctors are literally begging parents not to give their children the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines because doing so could lead to their deaths.

One of those prominent doctors is Dr. Syed Haider, a board-certified specialist in internal medicine. Haider spoke with Kristi Leigh of InfoWars on “The War Room” to talk about how outraged he feels about parents giving their children the experimental and deadly COVID-19 vaccines. (Related: DIE-OFF CONTINUES: Mainstream media censors information about rising COVID vaccine deaths.)

“I have never felt this outraged and upset with what’s happening in our country,” said Haider. “I literally feel like I have to beg people, ‘Don’t give this to your babies. You will regret it, okay? This is the worst possible thing you can inject into them. You’re injecting a poison into innocent babies who, you know … they could die, right?”

Haider added that even if the vaccinated children don’t immediately die due to the vaccines, they will very likely have to deal with lifelong effects.

“It could affect their fertility, it could cause autoimmune diseases, it [could] cause cancer, it could cause heart disease,” said Haider. “We know all of this already from the adult trials. We know the risks of these things.”

Government still distributing COVID-19 vaccines for children under five

Despite the concerns of many doctors and parents around the country, the federal government is still pushing through with the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months old.

President Joe Biden’s administration has already made 10 million vaccine doses for children available in hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and community health centers across the country, and will likely purchase millions more.

Biden called this moment “a monumental step forward,” and bragged about how America “is now the first country in the world to offer safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months old.”

Health workers already started giving vaccinations to this age group. Fortunately, data on the ground strongly suggests that not as many parents are interested in giving their kids the vaccine.

A poll conducted in April showed that less than 20 percent of parents with children under five were eager to give their kids vaccine doses right away. These early adopters were the outliers, as 27 percent of parents said they will definitely not get their kids vaccinated.

These parents believe there is not enough information about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines to justify giving them to their children.

Many other families believe that they can live with the coronavirus, especially since many of them think America has already achieved herd immunity and many of their children have already been infected, with most experiencing only mild symptoms.

Jen Wilkerson, 28, of West St. Paul, Minnesota, said she did not plan to get her four-year-old son vaccinated.

Her son, Jaxson, developed lumps in his leg following two other vaccines for different diseases. Furthermore, the boy experienced an asymptomatic case of COVID-19 when Jen herself contracted it last year.

“He’s a little window licker,” she said. “With how strong his immune system is, I don’t feel the need for him to get vaccinated.”

Learn more about how the COVID-19 vaccines affect children at Vaccines.news.

Watch this episode of “The War Room” on InfoWars as host Kristi Leigh talks to Dr. Syed Haider about the consequences of giving COVID-19 vaccines to children.

https://rumble.com/v19ohgn-doctor-outraged-and-begs-parents-not-to-vaccinate-children.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Doctor Outraged And Begs Parents Not To Vaccinate Children

This video is from the InfoWars channel on Brighteon.com.

