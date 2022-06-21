GENOCIDE: FDA officially authorizes covid vaccines for children as young as 6 months

Previously, only children five years of age and older were allowed to get jabbed, and only with the Pfizer injection, while people 18 years of age and older were allowed to take Moderna. Now, infants can have their DNA permanently destroyed with either brand, thanks to the FDA.

The announcement came just two days after an FDA advisory panel comprised of “independent experts” voted unanimously to allow the regulator to emergency authorize the shots for this new age demographic.

“Authorization has a lower evidentiary bar than approval, and is only possible because U.S. authorities have maintained a COVID-19 emergency designation despite cases, hospitalizations, and deaths linked to the disease plunging since the metrics hit fresh peaks in January,” reports The Epoch Times.

FDA admits that Pfizer trial data on children is “not reliable” but is authorizing the shots anyway

The shots of course do absolutely nothing to promote health and are entirely unnecessary for babies. But Pfizer and Moderna need to generate more profits, so the FDA is doing their Wall Street bidding at the expense of children’s lives.

The FDA admitted in a statement that Pfizer’s pathetic clinical trial involving children “was determined not to be reliable due to the low number of COVID-19 cases that occurred in the study participants.” Even so, the FDA is giving the company whatever it wants just because.

“No estimates were possible for protection against severe illness – which is the primary reason officials say to get vaccinated because the protection has waned considerably as new virus variants emerge – because of the low numbers of severe cases among vaccinated and unvaccinated volunteers,” the Times added.

In his own statement, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf praised his agency’s decision, claiming that parents, caregivers, and clinicians have been desperately waiting for the opportunity to start jabbing babies at warp speed.

“As we have seen with older age groups, we expect that the vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death,” Califf claims.

Peter Marks, another FDA goon, added to this that the agency supposedly engaged in “rigorous and thorough” analysis of the shots before authorizing them for use in babies.

As we reported last fall, a study looking at the effects of Fauci Flu shots on unborn babies found that 90 percent of them died upon exposure to the injections. With that in mind, how can the FDA make these ridiculous claims about a “rigorous and thorough” investigation?

“From an efficacy standpoint, it makes absolutely no sense to approve these products,” says Brian Hooker, the chief scientific officer at Children’s Health Defense (CHD).

On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will convene with its own vaccine advisory panel to discuss whether or not to recommend the jabs for this age group in the same way that the FDA did. Chances are that the CDC will follow right along with the FDA as the final decision will be made by Director Rochelle Walensky, who is Tony Fauci-level evil.

“This is a crime against humanity to destroy the natural immunity of infants with experimental products that have proven to be dangerous and useless,” wrote a reader of the Times.

“When they blatantly tell you that your children must be sacrificed to bring about their new world order, that is when debate must turn into rage,” added another.

The latest news about the corrupt FDA can be found at FDA.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

