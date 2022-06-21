China using bogus covid tests as excuse to freeze billions in deposits, lock residents out of bank accounts

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.As punishment for trying to protest, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is freezing people’s bank accounts under the guise that they magically tested “positive” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to reports, some Chinese residents are now seeing their CCP-required covid “smartphone” apps turn red as they venture near banks to try to pull their money out, leaving them unable to do so.

After scanning the venue barcodes in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital city of central China’s Henan Province, people seeking to retrieve their cash are being automatically barred by the app from accessing any public places, including banks, toilets and train stations.

Those who see the red “health code” appear on their smartphones are then being required to enter mandatory quarantine at centralized isolation centers, which are basically prisons disguised as health centers.

“They’re among tens of thousands of bank depositors who have fought to recover their savings for more than two months,” reports The Epoch Times. (Related: Communist China recently imposed another round of strict lockdowns, supposedly due to new “variants” of the Fauci Flu.)

“The crisis started in April, when at least four lenders in Henan froze cash withdrawals, citing internal system upgrades. But customers said neither these banks nor officials have since offered any information on why or how long the process would take, prompting angry protests outside the office of the banking regulator in Zhengzhou in May.”

Tyranny is the real reason for covid “testing” and smartphone “passports”

Some one million banking customers in China are no longer allowed to access their money, thanks to the red code “glitch,” which is clearly being used as a political weapon to punish those who dare to speak out against the evil regime.

Many people’s life savings are now at stake, and some customers with medical needs are no longer able to obtain the money they need for treatment, which puts them at risk of dying.

Reports indicate that at least $5.91 billion worth of deposits (roughly 39.7 billion yuan) are no longer accessible by depositors, according to Sanlian LifeWeek, a CCP-run magazine.

Another protest had been scheduled in Zhengzhou on June 13 to demand answers as to why bank deposits are being held by the CCP and the proper owners punished for trying to access those funds. But the red code scheme stopped that from happening.

“A red code indicates the highest level of risk, meaning the person tests positive, has been close to a COVID-19 patient, or has visited high-COVID-risk areas in the past 14 days,” the Times explains. “Residents with a red code face two weeks of centralized isolation.”

“The Chinese regime adopted three-tiered color-based QR code systems utilizing big data and mobile technology to track people’s movement as part of its COVID-19 control measures. Residents must present a green health code on mobile phones while scanning a venue code for every place they visit.”

One man named Liu Yong (a pseudonym) told the media that he drove to Zhengzhou hoping to get his money back, only to have his health code turn red the moment he scanned the venue code at the highway exit.

When he left his home, Liu’s health code was green. He also had with him a negative PCR test result. However, he was ordered by police after the red code magically appeared to return home immediately and enter a quarantine center.

“With the red code, his return road was blocked,” reports explain about Liu’s plight at the hands of the CCP. “Liu was unable to take a break or even use the toilets at the service station while driving back to Hebei.”

The latest news about Chinese Virus tyranny can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.