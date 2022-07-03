Western countries are orchestrating a global food crisis while blaming Russia for it

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.The United Kingdom-based Telegraph media outlet is reporting that the escalating global food crisis is an inside job perpetrated not by Russia but by corrupt Western powers.

The UK is essentially the ringleader, the Telegraph claims, along with the United States. Both of these globalist-controlled countries want the world to believe that Vladimir Putin is somehow holding the world’s food trade hostage when nothing could be further from the truth.

We are constantly told by Western propaganda outlets that Russia placed mines at Black Sea ports to prevent food from getting in and out. Russia says this is a lie, and that Ukraine planted those mines itself upon its retreat from the area.

UK Prime Minister and circus clown Boris Johnson told Brits that Russia is to blame for Ukraine’s food supply – Ukraine is a top exporter or grains and other key commodities – not being able to leave Black Sea ports. These goods must be exported by sea, Johnson alleged, further claiming that Russia is holding the world “ransom.”

BoJo, as many now call him, also claims that the Russian navy was “given orders to lay mines” in Odessa and Ochakov, and that it “mined” the Dnieper River.” This is according to “newly declassified U.S. intelligence,” BoJo further stated, alleging that the UK is now trying to help Ukraine “at a technical level to help demine Odessa.”

Russia is trying to create safe passage for grain ships through Black Sea waters while Ukraine plants mines and refuses to cooperate

Russia, meanwhile is actually trying to clear the area of mines with the help of Turkey. Russia’s goal, it says, is to ensure the security of all ships leaving the nation’s territorial waters.

On June 2, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, stated that if Kiev demines the waters surrounding its ports, Moscow will ensure safe passage for all Ukrainian ships, which are currently carrying 20 million tons of grain.

In late May, the Russian Ministry of Defense indicated that the Russian Navy had established safe zones in the Black and Azov Seas for ships departing Ukrainian ports via humanitarian routes.

“The 139-mile-long and 3-mile-wide Black Sea corridors are open every day from 8 am to 7 pm (GMT+3) for ships based in the ports of Kherson, Nikolaev, Chernomorsk, Ochakov, Odessa, and Yuzhny,” reported Great Game India.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense says that despite all this effort on Russia’s part to keep trade going and the world fed, authorities in Kiev “continue to do everything possible to evade interaction with representatives of foreign states and ship-owning companies in resolving the issue of ensuring the safe exit of blocked ships.”

Turkey shares similar concerns, as its Foreign Minister Ahmet Cavusoglu told the Anadolu Agency that Western sanctions imposed on Russian ships and mines planted by the Ukrainian military in Odessa water territory are the two main factors impeding grain exports out of Ukraine.

It turns out that the number-one cause of food inflation all around the world right now is the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by NATO and the West. This retaliation against Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine is destroying global trade, including Western populations whose leaders are essentially starving them out to get back at Russia.

“Sanctions against Russia have aggravated the situation with the supply of grains and fertilizers to African countries,” announced Senegalese President and head of the African Union Macky Sall in a statement earlier this month during an official visit to Russia.

“We no longer have access to them, and this poses a serious threat to food security on the continent.”

More related news about the Russia-Ukraine conflict can be found at WWIII.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

GreatGameIndia.com

NaturalNews.com

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional Wellness

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.