A global food shortage “catastrophe” is unfolding, warns UN chief

Is the world about to enter a time of great trouble that includes mass starvation? According to United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, the answer is yes.

Speaking about the unprecedented food shortages that are being blamed on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “climate change,” Guterres warned listeners at a recent meeting that an “unprecedented global hunger crisis” is currently in the making.

Also blaming the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic and the “inequality” it exposed, Guterres hinted at what is soon to come for the planet as it descends into chaos and the total destruction of the old world order.

“There is a real risk that multiple famines will be declared in 2022,” Guterres said in a video message to officials from dozens of countries who recently converged in Berlin. “And 2023 could be even worse.”

Harvests all over the world are poor, including in Asia, Africa and the Americas. Farmers face extreme weather, expensive fertilizer, reduced inputs of all sorts and overall chaos from many angles.

This is making it difficult for many of them to reach their yield targets, which means less food in the supply chain for consumers. Eventually, the problem will become noticeable at the grocery store.

How many wrenches can the globalists throw into the economy before it collapses by design?

Because of the blockades in Ukraine, Romania has fast become the main exporting conduit for grain out of the war-torn country. According to reports, Romania has processed about one million tons of grain from Ukraine just since the February 24 invasion.

There is also plenty of wheat being exported out of Russia, with the same amount leaving the country this year in May and June as left last year during the same timeframe.

This, according to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, makes Russia’s claim that Western sanctions are responsible for the food crisis “completely untenable.”

Instead, there are numerous other factors impacting the situation that are setting the stage for a global hunger crisis of mass starvation and death.

“But it was Russia’s war of attack against Ukraine that turned a wave into a tsunami,” Baerbock alleges.

Whether there is actually a real food crisis taking place, and not just a global psy-op to collapse the world economy, is up for debate, at least in the comment section at Breitbart News.

“If you believe that there is a global food crisis, get help,” one person alleged. “There isn’t.”

“Don’t be so sure,” responded another. “This is a globalist plot. Remember the 30 or so food processing plants that mysteriously burned to the ground recently?”

The original commenter responded back to this by claiming that over the past five years, global harvests have “broken records.”

“Ukraine does not feed the world,” this person further suggested.

“The Ukraine situation is merely a catalyst to put this depraved plan into action,” the other guy shot back.

Then we have the engineered fuel crisis, which has allowed the globalists to massively spike the price of gas while blaming Russia, climate change, and all the rest of the same boogeymen that are being blamed for the food crisis.

“Western communists are thinning the herd in their effort to replace us,” suggested another person.

Another wrote the following, outlining his opinion as to how things are moving and why:

“Step 1: Biden kills oil exploration, natural gas and drilling; no new refineries

Step 2: America becomes a net importer again

Step 3: We run out of diesel, gasoline, and fertilizer – prices skyrocket

Step 4: Crop yields plummet

Step 5: Global food shortages and famines develop

