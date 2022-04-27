USDA: 69% of total U.S. winter wheat production currently in drought zones… sharp decline in yields right around the corner

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.Only 32 percent of the winter wheat crop in the United States received a “good” or “excellent” rating from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), new reports show.

While this represents a slight increase of two points compared to a week ago, the figure is far behind 2021’s 53 percent rating, illustrating just how bad America’s wheat crop is due to persistent drought conditions in many areas.

“Winter wheat rated as fair was 32 percent and winter wheat rated poor to very poor was 36 percent,” reported the Longview News-Journal. “Winter wheat headed was 5 percent, 1 point less than the five-year average of 6 percent.”

“Spring wheat planting is underway, with 6 percent planted compared to 10 percent this same week the previous year and 1 point less than the five-year average.”

According to the USDA, a whopping 69 percent of total U.S. winter wheat production is currently in a drought, including hard-red winter, soft-red winter, and soft white.

This includes 82 percent of all wheat production in both Kansas and Colorado, as well as 99 percent in both Texas and Montana.

“Net U.S. wheat commercial sales of 96,100 metric tons were reported for the week ending April 7 for delivery in 2021 per 22, a decrease of 39 percent from the previous week’s 156,300 metric tons – and less than trade expectations of 100,000 to 250,000 metric tons,” the Longview News-Journal added.

“Year-to-date commercial sales for delivery in 2021 per 22 total 19.2 million metric tons, 23 percent less than the same time the previous year. The USDA expects 2021 per 22 U.S. wheat exports will total 21.36 million metric tons, 21 percent less than the previous year if realized. Net sales for delivery in 2022 per 23 were 225,217 metric tons this past week.”

Most of the Great Plains except for eastern Oklahoma is seeing record drought conditions

Every state and area except for eastern Oklahoma saw a dry week once again. Some areas of Texas, for instance, are currently recording around 2 percent of their normal rainfall average.

West Texas saw less than 10 percent of its average precipitation, while Oklahoma overall received less than 25 percent of its normal rainfall. Reduced humidity and strong winds have only made the problem worse. (Related: Is the wheat apocalypse now upon us?)

A significant rainstorm did hit parts of northwestern South Dakota and a small portion of eastern North Dakota this past week, as well as a small area of northwestern Nebraska. However, pretty much the entire western region of the United States went into yet another dry week with no improvements in any of the major wheat-growing areas.

France, on the other hand, is seeing the opposite. Ninety-two percent of its soft wheat crop is rated good to excellent while only 1 percent is rated poor. Eighty-five percent of durum wheat is rated good or excellent while only 1 percent is rated poor.

According to FranceAgriMer, a French farm agency, soft wheat exports have risen to 17.7 million metric tons, however this is mostly for countries inside the European Union. Exports of French wheat outside the EU are actually dropping.

Germany is also expected to increase its grain output to 43.6 million metric tons, up 1 percent from earlier estimates. Heavy rainfall there is helping the country to produce the food it needs.

In China, winter wheat crop conditions have improved more than expected. Heavy rainfall there hurt the early planting season, but wheat production is still about average. Only in the United States, it appears, are things turning south fast due to drought conditions killing off crops.

In March, world food prices overall increased by nearly 13 percent, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) food-price index. Continued inflation coupled with a shaky crop season in the U.S. bodes ominous for the food supply.

More related news can be found at Collapse.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

News-Journal.com

DrEddyMD.com

Latero-Flora™ is a probiotic supplement that supports gut health by populating the digestive tract with beneficial Bacillus laterosporus (B.O.D.™) bacteria.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.