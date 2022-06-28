Biden wants more money to prepare for the “second pandemic” he promises is coming

“We do need more money. But we don’t just need more money for vaccines for children, eventually. We need more money to plan for the second pandemic, there’s gonna be another pandemic,” he said during a White House press conference on Tuesday, June 21, in response to a question about how many children can be vaccinated before funding is needed for the shots.

The question follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration‘s authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA-based COVID vaccines for children from six months to six years, despite these children being at “little to no risk” from the virus.

“I encourage every leader to ask yourself, what more can I do? How can we work more closely together to help more people? How can we save more lives?” Biden appealed during his pre-recorded remarks.

The U.S. has already surpassed one million COVID deaths, with Biden urging Americans not to grow numb from the situation and remain vigilant against the pandemic itself. He also ordered federal flags to be flown at half staff to mark the grim milestone.

“Now is the time for us to act, all of us together. We all must do more, we must honor those we have lost by doing everything we can to prevent as many deaths as possible,” he said, adding that the U.S. is now at a new stage in fighting the pandemic and is facing an evolving set of challenges.

All these talks are geared toward getting enough congressional support for more funding.

The White House has requested $22 billion from Congress in March as part of a wider spending bill, but the money was not granted due to opposition from Republicans and some Democrats. However, lawmakers appear to have reached a deal on $10 billion for COVID funding that no longer included a $5 billion overseas assistance to fight the virus.

Legislation has stalled the passing of the bill and Biden appealed to Congress to take urgent action to provide emergency COVID-19 funding to protect Americans and make sure that supplies for tests, treatments and vaccines are maintained, including next-generation vaccines that are being developed. (Related: US faces shortages of various major consumer goods like chicken, gas, lumber and microchips in post-pandemic economy.)

Without additional funding, the White House said that it will have to cut programs to help countries administer vaccinations.

Gates, Fauci also want more money

Bill Gates, a top funder of the World Health Organization (WHO), warned the public of a pandemic back in 2015. He also called for funds to be set aside to help prepare for the next one.

In 2021, Gates said in an interview that it will take “tens of billions” in research and development funds to be ready for what he predicts will be another pandemic. He said that the U.S. and the U.K. will be part of that, but it will probably take a billion a year to fund a global pandemic task force that will conduct surveillance and pandemic practices called “germ games.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who previously signed off on a program that included gain-of-function research with coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology also called for billions in funding last year to create a “universal” vaccine that could protect people against a wide spectrum of viruses that could trigger another pandemic. (Related: Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci ADMIT coronavirus vaccines do not work as advertised.)

Dr. Joseph Mercola, a natural health expert, noted that the WHO has planned for ten years of infectious diseases from 2020 to 2030 as revealed by virologist Marion Koopmans.

When asked about the chances of a second pandemic, Koopmans said that it has been the WHO’s 10-year plan for some time. The plan itself says that there will be a major infectious disease crisis, and COVID-19 was year one.

Mercola also pointed out that there were thousands of medical doctors and scientists who now believe that the pandemic was planned and used to install a world dictatorship, citing evidence such as a coronavirus outbreak simulation in October 2019.

“Event 201,” as it was called, highlighted the “totalitarian” measures that were taken worldwide under the pretext of health, such as the National COVID-19 Testing Action Plan that calls for the use of a digital “patient identification number” to track all Americans after testing them for COVID-19.

Visit Pandemic.news for more updates about what’s coming after COVID-19.

Watch the video below to know more about the next pandemic.

https://rumble.com/v19ytkh-know-more-about-the-next-pandemic.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Know more about the next pandemic

This video is from the American Media Periscope channel on Brighteon.com.

Mary Villareal

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

NBCNews.com

Rumble.com

